As we approach the year's final quarter, it's time to check out the latest app deals on Android and iOS. This week, we've compiled a list of premium apps currently available for free on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store—but only for a limited time. Keep reading to discover the best free app offers available now.

These apps differ from our usual picks in the weekly “Top 5 Apps of the Week” article. While we don't individually review each app, be aware that some may include in-app purchases and ads.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Stabilize Video ( $2.99 ): While this is not going to replace a dedicated gimbal, it might work well with older phones that do not have any kind of stabilization.

): While this is not going to replace a dedicated gimbal, it might work well with older phones that do not have any kind of stabilization. One Swipe Notes ( $0.99 ): If you want to take down notes quickly, then this is an app you should check out.

Free Android games

Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): You will need to have all your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse.

): You will need to have all your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse. Dungeon 999 ( $0.99 ): You will have to use different types of spells to defeat the various slimes on each level.

): You will have to use different types of spells to defeat the various slimes on each level. Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ): It is your last stand against hordes of seemingly endless enemies. Do you have what it takes to strategically defend your castle?

): It is your last stand against hordes of seemingly endless enemies. Do you have what it takes to strategically defend your castle? Spelling Pro! ( $1.99 ): If you want to test your word power, then why not give this spelling game a shot?

): If you want to test your word power, then why not give this spelling game a shot? Survival Dungeon ( $0.49 ): Dive into a dungeon and overcome different enemies as you loot and plunder the place.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChirpOMatic ( $4.99 ): Love listening to birds at the park or in the wild? Why not use this app to identify them?

): Love listening to birds at the park or in the wild? Why not use this app to identify them? Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Use this app to type using your desktop browser. It will be faster than ever.

): Use this app to type using your desktop browser. It will be faster than ever. chaReader ( $1.99 ): With this app, you can import articles from different resources where articles can be read and even exported to MP3 or PDF formats.

): With this app, you can import articles from different resources where articles can be read and even exported to MP3 or PDF formats. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat to know which food you are allergic to, as well as figure out how to eat better.

): Keep track of what you eat to know which food you are allergic to, as well as figure out how to eat better. Kuat ID Photo ( $7.99 ): Need a quick passport or ID photo without having to go to the photo studio? Use this app instead.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Figure out the exact place to drop the ball to end up in a cup at the bottom of this puzzle game.

): Figure out the exact place to drop the ball to end up in a cup at the bottom of this puzzle game. Brookhaven Game ( $1.99 ): A game where you have the entire house to explore, with different rooms featuring various themes.

): A game where you have the entire house to explore, with different rooms featuring various themes. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little one explore what running a hospital is like.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please tell us in the comments below.

Beware of in-app purchases and ads!

Both free and paid apps can include hidden in-app purchases and ads, especially in children's games. To avoid surprises, follow these tips:

App Permissions: Be cautious!

Some apps collect and share your personal data. Protect your privacy by carefully reviewing app permissions. For instance, why would an alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Limit permissions to keep your data secure.

Enjoy exploring free apps for Android or iOS, knowing your data is protected.

That wraps up this week's recommendations. Did you find any apps or games worth sharing? Please let us know in the comments.