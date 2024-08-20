A new week has begun, and it is that time of the week again to check out what's available on the respective app stores. Here's where we bring you a variety of premium apps that are currently available for free, but only for a limited time. Keep reading to discover the best app deals on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Please note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual picks in the “Top 5 Apps of the Week.” Although we haven't individually reviewed each app, it's important to be aware that some of the listed apps may contain in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Image to PDF ( $2.99 ): Want to transform your images into PDF? That's a snap with this app.

): Want to transform your images into PDF? That's a snap with this app. Always On Display Pro ( $2.49 ): Want a different way to show information on your lock screen all the time? This app gets the job done.

Free Android games

Defense Zone HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game that requires you to carefully place your defensive elements at strategic locations.

): A tower defense game that requires you to carefully place your defensive elements at strategic locations. Heroes Legend ( $0.99 ): Navigate your party of heroes through treacherous environments as they gain experience with each victory.

): Navigate your party of heroes through treacherous environments as they gain experience with each victory. Rectangles Pro ( $1.99 ): A puzzle logic game that will certainly test your logical thoughts to the maximum.

): A puzzle logic game that will certainly test your logical thoughts to the maximum. Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you hack and slash your way through tons of enemies.

): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you hack and slash your way through tons of enemies. Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ): A shoot 'em up with snazzy graphics that requires fantastic reflexes for you to be an ace in the sky.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: It is nice outside ( $0.99 ): A weather app to help you keep tabs on whether to bring an umbrella or wear sunscreen the next time you go out.

): A weather app to help you keep tabs on whether to bring an umbrella or wear sunscreen the next time you go out. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): To take great-looking photos, you need to ensure the correct light balance. How about getting an app to help?

): To take great-looking photos, you need to ensure the correct light balance. How about getting an app to help? Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Add date, GPS, and time details to your photos and videos to help you jog your memory whenever you look back.

): Add date, GPS, and time details to your photos and videos to help you jog your memory whenever you look back. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered whether there are other ways to make your photos look better? Why not give filters a try?

): Ever wondered whether there are other ways to make your photos look better? Why not give filters a try? Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Can you believe that it is August already? Knowing how fast time flies, Christmas will come knocking on your door soon, so why not have a countdown timer to remind you proper?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Math Master Puzzles & Riddles ( $2.99 ): An IQ test that will certainly keep your brain tickled and well-worked.

): An IQ test that will certainly keep your brain tickled and well-worked. Dragon Flight Simulator Game ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered what it feels like to “ride” a dragon? Find out in this game!

): Ever wondered what it feels like to “ride” a dragon? Find out in this game! Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match 3 puzzle game with a twist in it, where fire and water elemental obstacles add more challenge.

): A match 3 puzzle game with a twist in it, where fire and water elemental obstacles add more challenge. Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A classic RPG format with old-school graphics that does require a fair bit of reading to get into the groove.

): A classic RPG format with old-school graphics that does require a fair bit of reading to get into the groove. Blue Defense: Second Wave ( $2.99 ): Your planet is under attack and it is up to you to handle all the incoming attacks. Do you have what it takes?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please tell us in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-changing landscape of mobile applications, there are a few dishonest ones that use clever tactics to profit from collecting and sharing your personal information. But don't worry, dear tech-savvy readers, because we have some invaluable advice to help you enhance the security of your valuable data. We strongly encourage you to be vigilant when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? And what reason does a flashlight app have to know your exact location? By carefully choosing which permissions to allow, you can effectively protect your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the wide range of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, knowing that your data is safe and protected.

What do you think of the recommendations listed here for the week? Are there apps or games which you think the community will benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.