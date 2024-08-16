As the week winds down, it is time to kick back and relax. Here's where we feature a bunch of paid apps that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS. Keep on reading to check out the best available app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Do bear in mind the apps featured in this selection are different from our usual recommendations in the “Top 5 Apps of the Week”. While we do not individually review each app, some of these listed apps may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

How Much Do I Spend? ( $2.99 ): A spending tracking app that should help you remain on the straight and narrow when it comes to your finances.

): A spending tracking app that should help you remain on the straight and narrow when it comes to your finances. Memorize: Learn Thai Words ( $6.99 ): If you do not know what to do this weekend, why not learn a new language for your next Southeast Asian trip?

): If you do not know what to do this weekend, why not learn a new language for your next Southeast Asian trip? Passport Photo ( $4.99 ): Get passport-perfect photos when you want to renew your travel documents without having to go to a nearby photo studio.

): Get passport-perfect photos when you want to renew your travel documents without having to go to a nearby photo studio. Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): You get more than just a flashlight with this but it also has a built-in compass app and can even strobe the flashlight in case of emergencies.

): You get more than just a flashlight with this but it also has a built-in compass app and can even strobe the flashlight in case of emergencies. PowerAudio Plus Music Player ( $0.49 ): Do you still download MP3s and refuse to jump aboard the music streaming bandwagon? Get this app to play your favorite audio tracks.

Free Android games

Icy Village Premium ( $0.99 ): It's cold. It's freezing. You want to remain warm and survive the bitter environment, saving others in the process while dealing with different challenges.

): It's cold. It's freezing. You want to remain warm and survive the bitter environment, saving others in the process while dealing with different challenges. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): It is time to save the world once again, where your reflexes are put to the test.

): It is time to save the world once again, where your reflexes are put to the test. Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): Love the RTS genre? Then engage in this cartoony title that pits humans against orcs.

): Love the RTS genre? Then engage in this cartoony title that pits humans against orcs. Mini Crossword - Word Fun! ( $1.49 ): If word puzzles are your thing, then this game will surely keep your brain occupied for some time.

): If word puzzles are your thing, then this game will surely keep your brain occupied for some time. One Shot ( $0.99 ): Just how good is your mental physics? This game requires you to hit the target with just one attempt.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A55

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Do you own some photos and videos that you want to keep private and safe from prying eyes? This app offers different access options.

): Do you own some photos and videos that you want to keep private and safe from prying eyes? This app offers different access options. mySymptoms: Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Understand your digestive health better by keeping track of what you eat.

): Understand your digestive health better by keeping track of what you eat. Kuat ID Photo ( $7.99 ): Want to have a snazzy ID photo? Why not use this app to create great-looking ID photos?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Realistic Chinese Checkers ( $3.49 ): Checkers played the Chinese way, requiring a whole different strategy to engage your opponent(s).

): Checkers played the Chinese way, requiring a whole different strategy to engage your opponent(s). Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game that requires you to plot a path for the ball to enter the cup upon dropping it.

): A puzzle game that requires you to plot a path for the ball to enter the cup upon dropping it. Brookhaven Game ( $1.99 ): Explore this house with many rooms and enjoy numerous activities.

): Explore this house with many rooms and enjoy numerous activities. Kingdom Rush - Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): How good is your strategic thinking? Place your units properly and ensure the enemy does not break through your defensive lines.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please tell us in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-changing landscape of mobile applications, there are a few dishonest ones that use clever tactics to profit from collecting and sharing your personal information. But don't worry, dear tech-savvy readers, because we have some invaluable advice to help you enhance the security of your valuable data. We strongly encourage you to be vigilant when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? And what reason does a flashlight app have to know your exact location? By carefully choosing which permissions to allow, you can effectively protect your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the wide range of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, knowing that your data is safe and protected.

What do you think of our recommendations as the weekend approaches? Are there apps or games you think the community should know of? Share them with us in the comments.