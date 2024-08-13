Hot topics

Here's to the start of a brand new week, where we feature a selection of paid apps that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS. Do continue reading to check out the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual recommendations in the “Top 5 Apps of the Week”. While each app is not reviewed individually, do note some of these apps listed here may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • Nothing to see here.

There were only suspicious PDF and VPN apps with negative reviews, questionable positive reviews, and even more questionable privacy promises. Perhaps you have a recommendation to share?

Free Android games

  • MR RACER ($4.99): Take on different racers on various tracks and try to finish on the podium with your racing skills.
  • Blessing Cash Knight ($9.99): Embark on a journey with your knight and level up with each successive victory in battles.
  • Shadow Survival ($0.99): You're a single hero and swarmed by enemies from all directions. Slowly dispatch them and grow more powerful over time.
  • Mind Games Pro ($2.99): Games that continue to challenge your mind in different ways to keep you sharp.
  • Minesweeper Pro ($1.49): I don't know how many hours I've spent trying to break the Minesweeper record on all Windows PCs I used at the turn of the millennium. Try it now on your phone!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • Weather: It is nice outside ($9.99): A weather app that lets you keep tabs on what the skies have in store for you today.
  • Light Meter ($3.99): Want to take great photos? Use this app to determine the right amount of lighting before you snap your next masterpiece.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below. 

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations to kick off this week? Do you think there are some apps or games the community should know of? Let us know in the comments.

