Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

90s Music Radio Pro ( $1 .49 ): Fancy this ad-free app? Enjoy 90s radio music online with a slew of genres to choose from: pop, rock, hip hop, and more!

): Fancy this ad-free app? Enjoy 90s radio music online with a slew of genres to choose from: pop, rock, hip hop, and more! Alfacast X Screen Mirror ( $4.99 ) : Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. App allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop in a secure manner!

: Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. App allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop in a secure manner! Asteroid ( $0 .49 ): Asteroid icons were designed to look fresh, with vibrant colors to offer you a new experience with beautiful icons on your smartphone display. This icon pack offers circle-shaped icons, ultra-sleek iconography, and over 20 wallpapers with more in the works!

These games are free in the Google Play Store

iLinear ( $0.9 9 ): iLinear is a new kind of game genre that challenges your mind, using a combination of luck and skill. It will transport you to a soothing, simplistic, colorful, and intriguing new world, where 3 seconds are all it takes to draw a line with your finger that will link to infinity.

): iLinear is a new kind of game genre that challenges your mind, using a combination of luck and skill. It will transport you to a soothing, simplistic, colorful, and intriguing new world, where 3 seconds are all it takes to draw a line with your finger that will link to infinity. Monkey Go Happy ( $0.99 ): Another puzzler that offers more than 75 stages to tease your brain. All 5 original Monkey GO Happy games have been compiled into one great app, where this game has no ads to annoy you nor in-app purchases to deal with. With over 30 hats to dress up your monkey and 7 different monkeys to choose from, your child will have a blast!

): Another puzzler that offers more than 75 stages to tease your brain. All 5 original Monkey GO Happy games have been compiled into one great app, where this game has no ads to annoy you nor in-app purchases to deal with. With over 30 hats to dress up your monkey and 7 different monkeys to choose from, your child will have a blast! Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword ( $0.99 ): Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword is the best offline RPG game that you have ever experienced. This offline RPG game is also the perfect combination between fighting games and action games. In this League of Stickman version, the stick hero returns to a more attractive, challenging gameplay in a combination of stick and war games, where you play the role of a silent killer or a ninja superman.

Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword is the best offline RPG game that you have ever experienced. This offline RPG game is also the perfect combination between fighting games and action games. In this League of Stickman version, the stick hero returns to a more attractive, challenging gameplay in a combination of stick and war games, where you play the role of a silent killer or a ninja superman. Infinity Highway ( $0 .99 ) : Always wanted to drive a supercar down a highway at insane speeds but simply cannot afford to do so? Infinity Highway can help you here, where you can indulge in some exciting straight racing on the highway. There are 3 popular models to choose from at first with different levels to enjoy your virtual ride.

: Always wanted to drive a supercar down a highway at insane speeds but simply cannot afford to do so? Infinity Highway can help you here, where you can indulge in some exciting straight racing on the highway. There are 3 popular models to choose from at first with different levels to enjoy your virtual ride. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99) : Race against the clock as you whip up all kinds of dishes for your hungry customers and hope to keep everyone happy. You know what they say - a hungry man is an angry man!

: Race against the clock as you whip up all kinds of dishes for your hungry customers and hope to keep everyone happy. You know what they say - a hungry man is an angry man! Bug Dolls ( $4.99 ): Shit your pants with this game that takes place in the small town of Zhukovsk. In the autumn of 1991, the entire population of the town was evacuated for an unknown reason. Being an ordinary resident of the city who did not have time to evacuate, and you are then forced to get out on your own. Solve puzzles to escape the city while encountering creepy, mutated dolls that patrol the streets.

): Shit your pants with this game that takes place in the small town of Zhukovsk. In the autumn of 1991, the entire population of the town was evacuated for an unknown reason. Being an ordinary resident of the city who did not have time to evacuate, and you are then forced to get out on your own. Solve puzzles to escape the city while encountering creepy, mutated dolls that patrol the streets. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Power PV ( $3.49 ): Themed Solitaire is an entirely new solitaire card game that is like nothing you've ever experienced before. It is a mishmash with a unique Theme Tower building system, being easy to play while requiring a useful strategy for solid gameplay as you build your very own tower.

): Themed Solitaire is an entirely new solitaire card game that is like nothing you've ever experienced before. It is a mishmash with a unique Theme Tower building system, being easy to play while requiring a useful strategy for solid gameplay as you build your very own tower. Mystic Guardian PV ( $3 .49 ): Mystic Guardian is one of the most versatile old-school games there is on Android, or so the developer claimed. You fight enemies and bosses while exploring the area and progress in the story. It will also require you to craft your own weapons, equipment, and explore alchemy! Sounds like Witcher 3 Lite!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Pocket Rocket ( $3.99 ): Pocket Rocket keeps track of all upcoming SpaceX rocket launches, and reminds you of when they're happening. Launch dates change constantly, hence this app acts as your launch concierge to make sure you never miss out on witnessing history.

): Pocket Rocket keeps track of all upcoming SpaceX rocket launches, and reminds you of when they're happening. Launch dates change constantly, hence this app acts as your launch concierge to make sure you never miss out on witnessing history. Insect Identifier ( $4.99 ): This app lets you identify any insect with your smartphone, just make sure you have a pretty good shot of it. Details provided include the common name, scientific name, species classification, life cycle, predators, behavior, population, and other data. Best of all, this app can even function offline when you are not within range of your network provider's coverage.

): This app lets you identify any insect with your smartphone, just make sure you have a pretty good shot of it. Details provided include the common name, scientific name, species classification, life cycle, predators, behavior, population, and other data. Best of all, this app can even function offline when you are not within range of your network provider's coverage. Waay: Learn music Theory ( $9.99 ): Music theory can be empowering, exciting, and one of the biggest tools in your creative arsenal. Whether you already play an instrument or are just learning, Waay teaches you how to bring together notes into melodies, chords, progressions, and even songs. This is applied music theory—stuff you can take straight to your instrument and use.

): Music theory can be empowering, exciting, and one of the biggest tools in your creative arsenal. Whether you already play an instrument or are just learning, Waay teaches you how to bring together notes into melodies, chords, progressions, and even songs. This is applied music theory—stuff you can take straight to your instrument and use. Find My Car ( $1.99 ): Are you one of those who simply cannot remember where you parked your car? Find My Car is an useful application that uses GPS location services to help you find your car or a nearby parking space. This way, you do not have to worry about remembering where you last parked! Using it is as simple as pushing a button to save your current position.

These games are free for iOS

Monsterz Minigame Deluxe ( $2.99 ): Survive an avalanche of minigames without irritating ads or in-app purchases. All of the minigames are unlocked as you pit your skills and complete ridiculous challenges in this relentless, fast-paced action game. There are plenty of secrets and hidden content to unlock as the game grows progressively more difficult in zany situations.

): Survive an avalanche of minigames without irritating ads or in-app purchases. All of the minigames are unlocked as you pit your skills and complete ridiculous challenges in this relentless, fast-paced action game. There are plenty of secrets and hidden content to unlock as the game grows progressively more difficult in zany situations. Cosmic Frontline AR ( $2.99 ): Dive into a world of gorgeous 3D graphics and spectacular spaceship battles in this visually stunning AR strategy game. As you explore the stars, colonize new worlds, and conquer enemy planets, your massive spaceship fleet will be the envy of the galaxy. Make sure your tactical acumen is right up there with the very best of them, where the fate of the galaxy rests in your hands (who else's?)

): Dive into a world of gorgeous 3D graphics and spectacular spaceship battles in this visually stunning AR strategy game. As you explore the stars, colonize new worlds, and conquer enemy planets, your massive spaceship fleet will be the envy of the galaxy. Make sure your tactical acumen is right up there with the very best of them, where the fate of the galaxy rests in your hands (who else's?) Rad Trails ( $3.99 ): Experience the most colorful and captivating bike racing game with neon-themed visuals, which is perfect for motocross fans and casual gamers alike. Brings back memories of Motocross Maniacs, doesn't it? With more than 40 tracks spanning 7 different locations, Rad Trails lets you race individually or competitively with progressive difficulty levels.

): Experience the most colorful and captivating bike racing game with neon-themed visuals, which is perfect for motocross fans and casual gamers alike. Brings back memories of Motocross Maniacs, doesn't it? With more than 40 tracks spanning 7 different locations, Rad Trails lets you race individually or competitively with progressive difficulty levels. Cytus II ( $1.99 ): Do you like rhythm games? Cytus II boasts a unique "Active Judgement Line" rhythm game playstyle, where you tap notes as the judgment line hits them to achieve a high score. There are five different kinds of notes and the judgment line that actively adjusts its speed according to the beat, where the gameplay experience is further enhanced when combined with the music. It sure helps that the beats are enjoyable, too!

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!