It is that time of the week once again and as with all other weekends, we are back with a selection of paid apps that are free for a limited time for Android and iOS. Keep reading to see the best app deals on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

ColorMeter Camera Color Picker ( $1.99 ): Identify colors around you using the smartphone's camera.

): Identify colors around you using the smartphone's camera. My Medicine Pro ( $2.49 ): Keep track of your medication doses, appointments, and other crucial health data.

): Keep track of your medication doses, appointments, and other crucial health data. ColorWheel ( $1.99 ): Create color palettes for your design projects and stop the guesswork.

): Create color palettes for your design projects and stop the guesswork. AppLock Pro ( $4.49 ): A personal security app that locks different apps on your smartphone based on PIN, pattern, or biometrics, depending on your preference.

Free Android games

Railways - Train Simulator ( $1.99 ): Manage your trains and railways by best using the available tracks to pick up passengers and avoid accidents!

): Manage your trains and railways by best using the available tracks to pick up passengers and avoid accidents! True Skate ( $1.99 ): Grind your way around the skate park using only your fingers in a novel gameplay system with realistic physics.

): Grind your way around the skate park using only your fingers in a novel gameplay system with realistic physics. One Shot ( $0.99 ): Aim the ball, bounce through walls, and hit the target. Sounds easy, but are you up to the task?

): Aim the ball, bounce through walls, and hit the target. Sounds easy, but are you up to the task? Infinite Launch ( $0.99 ): An old-school-style shoot-em-up. Blast your way through the enemy hordes to take humans farther in space.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): Expose geolocation and date information on your photos instead of keeping them hidden in the file's metadata.

): Expose geolocation and date information on your photos instead of keeping them hidden in the file's metadata. MySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of your diet and cross-reference ingredients and nutritional information with your health.

): Keep track of your diet and cross-reference ingredients and nutritional information with your health. Palette Hunt ( $1.99 ): Create color combinations based on images on your camera roll and export them to apps from Adobe and others.

): Create color combinations based on images on your camera roll and export them to apps from Adobe and others. Videdit ( $0.99 ): Make quick video edits on your iPhone or iPad and easily share them on social media or messaging apps.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

True Skate ( $1.99 ): The official game of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS), dominate the skate course with flips, grabs, and grinds.

): The official game of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS), dominate the skate course with flips, grabs, and grinds. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): A simple yet challenging physics challenge in which you need to drop balls into a bucket while avoiding traps and collecting keys.

): A simple yet challenging physics challenge in which you need to drop balls into a bucket while avoiding traps and collecting keys. Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 1 ( $6.99 ): Prove your worth by saving the kingdom from the dragon threat.

): Prove your worth by saving the kingdom from the dragon threat. Realistic Chinese Checkers ( $3.49 ): Conquer the board against up to five opponents in two different game modes.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.