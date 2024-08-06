So you've got yourself a brand new smartphone. What's next? Why, fill it up with your favorite apps and games, of course. If you are looking for the best free apps and games, look no further! We have gathered an exclusive collection of top-notch apps and games that are currently available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. These fantastic apps, which are usually paid, have temporarily dropped their price tags, making them a must-have download!

Now, you might be wondering, "Why would developers give away their creations for free? Don't they need to make money?" The answer is surprisingly simple. Some smart developers have chosen to take advantage of the power of smart marketing by offering their apps for free. However, there is a small catch to this generosity. These amazing offers are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Seize the opportunity and start downloading!

It's important to note that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual exclusive "Top 5 Apps of the Week" recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements. But don't let that discourage you from trying them out. Within this treasure trove of apps, you might just discover a hidden gem that will ignite your imagination. So, without any further delay, dive into this week's selection of free apps and games, and get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey of exploration on your smartphone.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

AppLock Pro ( $4.49 ): A personal security app that locks different apps on your smartphone based on PIN, pattern, or biometrics, depending on your preference.

): A personal security app that locks different apps on your smartphone based on PIN, pattern, or biometrics, depending on your preference. Folder Server - WiFi Transfer ( $2.99 ): Transfer files from one phone to another via Wi-Fi in a fast and seamless manner.

): Transfer files from one phone to another via Wi-Fi in a fast and seamless manner. Equalizer Bass & Booster Pro ( $2.49 ): Give your smartphone's bass a boost with this app, although the effect might be limited.

): Give your smartphone's bass a boost with this app, although the effect might be limited. Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): Build your resume with this app, ensuring your future employer gets the best digital version of you at a glance.

Free Android games

Stick Warrior SuperHero Dragon ( $0.49 ): A beat 'em up that is fun to play with fancy graphics and unique characters.

): A beat 'em up that is fun to play with fancy graphics and unique characters. Cooking Quest VIP ( $0.99 ): A hungry man is an angry man. Do you have what it takes to run a food business in a high-stakes environment?

): A hungry man is an angry man. Do you have what it takes to run a food business in a high-stakes environment? Words Everywhere Pro ( $1.99 ): Love word search games? This game will certainly keep you occupied for hours.

): Love word search games? This game will certainly keep you occupied for hours. Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ): You're a chef who is always racing against the clock to fulfill orders as they pile up.

): You're a chef who is always racing against the clock to fulfill orders as they pile up. Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): It all boils down to you to keep the galaxy safe from invading hordes of alien enemies.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): It is always good to keep track of the weather, making it easier for you to plan your travels.

): It is always good to keep track of the weather, making it easier for you to plan your travels. Scrollit 2x ( $9.99 ): Transform your iDevice into a mobile display that scrolls messages. It might come in handy during emergencies.

): Transform your iDevice into a mobile display that scrolls messages. It might come in handy during emergencies. Light Meter - Film Photography ( $3.99 ): Obtain an accurate reading of light in the vicinity before you capture photos!

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Math Master Puzzles & Riddles ( $2.99 ): Think you're smart? Why not try your hand at this unique math and puzzle game?

): Think you're smart? Why not try your hand at this unique math and puzzle game? 2 Players 1 Device ( $0.49 ): Go old school as you play this two-player game on a single device with a library of titles to choose from.

): Go old school as you play this two-player game on a single device with a library of titles to choose from. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): A game where you capture and train monsters, hoping they'll be the best of the lot.

): A game where you capture and train monsters, hoping they'll be the best of the lot. Brookhaven Game ( $1.99 ): Explore this house and its many rooms and see where your curiosity leads you!

): Explore this house and its many rooms and see where your curiosity leads you! Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): I'm sure you're curious how it feels like to ride a dragon in the air...here's a glimpse into this fictional opportunity!

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exist a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share them with us in the comments.