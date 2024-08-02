Every week, a flood of new smartphones hits the market, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts. But let's not forget, the true value of a smartphone lies in its apps. The question is, where can we find the absolute best ones? Fear not, because we have carefully curated a collection of top-notch free apps and games, exclusively available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. These apps, which are usually paid, have temporarily dropped their price tags, making them a must-have download!

Now, you might be wondering, "How can developers afford to give away their creations for free? Surely, they need to make a living, right?" Well, the answer is surprisingly simple. Some clever developers have chosen to embrace the power of smart marketing by offering their apps for free. However, there is a small catch to this generosity. These incredible offers are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Seize the opportunity and embark on a downloading spree!

It's worth mentioning that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual exclusive "Top 5 Apps of the Week" recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may include in-app purchases and advertisements. But don't let that discourage you from giving them a try. After all, within this treasure trove of apps, you might just stumble upon a hidden gem that will ignite your imagination. So, without further delay, dive into this week's selection of free apps and games, and get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey of exploration on your smartphone.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Premium Camera ( $2.99 ): A flexible camera app that offers more than just filters, but various functions to boot.

): A flexible camera app that offers more than just filters, but various functions to boot. Relaxing Tangle Pro ( $0.49 ): This app aims to help you relax as you interact with different images.

): This app aims to help you relax as you interact with different images. Speed Camera Radar Pro ( $26.99 ): For those with a heavy right foot, this app might help save you from collecting unwanted speeding tickets.

Free Android games

Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): Time to explore dungeons and conquer all whom stand before you, gaining upgrades in skill and equipment along the way.

): Time to explore dungeons and conquer all whom stand before you, gaining upgrades in skill and equipment along the way. Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ( $0.99 ): You need all your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse, making the most of your resources.

): You need all your wits about you to survive the zombie apocalypse, making the most of your resources. Food Fever Premium Restaurant ( $0.99 ): Ever wondered how it is like to run a restaurant? Keeping customers happy is tough, making this game challenging yet fun.

): Ever wondered how it is like to run a restaurant? Keeping customers happy is tough, making this game challenging yet fun. Stickman Legends ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling action game where you continue to battle over-the-top enemies and huge bosses.

): A side-scrolling action game where you continue to battle over-the-top enemies and huge bosses. Heroes Infinity Premium ( $0.49 ): An action RPG that sees you control your party and make the most of the situation as you encounter different foes.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Metadata ( $0.99 ): An app that lets professionals view metadata of photos taken.

): An app that lets professionals view metadata of photos taken. AppSecret ( $1.99 ): This app offers an array of lock functions to secure important data on your handset.

): This app offers an array of lock functions to secure important data on your handset. Safety Photo+Video Pro ( $3.99 ): Another app to secure your most private files behind a vault to prevent prying eyes from viewing them.

): Another app to secure your most private files behind a vault to prevent prying eyes from viewing them. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): A food and symptom tracker that helps you monitor your health better.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense ( $5.99 ): Hordes of enemies are waiting at your doorstep, and there seems to be no end to them. Will your strategic placement of defenses work?

): Hordes of enemies are waiting at your doorstep, and there seems to be no end to them. Will your strategic placement of defenses work? My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): A way to expose your little ones to the day-to-day running of a hospital.

): A way to expose your little ones to the day-to-day running of a hospital. Rescue the Enchanter ( $3.99 ): A point-and-click puzzle game that requires you to search for the enchanter.

): A point-and-click puzzle game that requires you to search for the enchanter. Tap It and Jump It ( $4.99 ): A game to kill time, where it tests your reflexes and sense of timing.

): A game to kill time, where it tests your reflexes and sense of timing. Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Your objective is to get the ball into the cup, but first, you need to visualize a line where the ball won't end up destroyed!

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exist a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on this week's list? Were there any apps or games that you think the community would like to know about? Share them with us in the comments.