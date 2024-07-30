Every week, a wave of new smartphones floods the market, captivating the hearts of tech enthusiasts. But let's not forget, the true value of a smartphone lies in the realm of apps. The question is, where can we find the crème de la crème? Fear not, for we have meticulously curated a collection of top-of-the-line free apps and games, exclusively available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. These apps, which are typically paid, have temporarily shed their price tags, making them an irresistible download!

Now, you may be wondering, "How can developers afford to offer their creations for free? Surely, they need to make a living, right?" Well, the answer is surprisingly simple. Some ingenious developers have chosen to embrace the power of smart marketing by providing their apps for free. However, there is a small caveat to this generosity. These remarkable offers are only available for a limited time. So, what are you waiting for? Seize the moment and embark on a downloading frenzy!

It is worth mentioning that the apps featured in this collection are different from our usual exclusive "Top 5 Apps of the Week" recommendations. We haven't individually reviewed each and every app, which means that some of them may contain in-app purchases and advertisements. But don't let that deter you from giving them a try. After all, within this treasure trove of apps, you might just stumble upon a hidden gem that will captivate your imagination. So, without further ado, dive into this week's selection of free apps and games, and prepare to embark on an exciting journey of exploration on your smartphone.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Sound Meter - Decibel Meter ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered how loud your neighbor is, or how much noise from the outside enters your room? Let this app determine it for you.

eXport It ( $1.99 ): This is a HTTP/UPnP client/server that also includes a FFmpeg library to support the UDP multicast streaming server.

SUI File Explorer Pro ( $4.99 ): Here's an alternative file explorer app for you to manage files on your handset easily.

Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Can't remember all that is happening this week? Why not use this reminder app as your second brain?

SkanApp ( $19.99 ): A PDF scanner that can even help you 'scan' books, all using the power of your smartphone!

Free Android games

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): You go around collecting monsters and training them to be champions. What's there not to like?

Zombie Age 3 Premium Survival ( $0.99 ): It is the zombie apocalypse and you are fighting tooth and nail to remain alive with scarce resources.

The Lonely Hacker ( $1.99 ): A realistic hacking simulator by real cybercrime experts? Learn the ropes here and dip your toes into the world of cybersecurity.

Pixel Blade M ( $1.99 ): You walk through level after level with your trusty blade, dispatching enemies and growing ever more powerful.

Dungeon Princess 2 RPG ( $0.49 ): You're a princess in a dungeon and want to escape. It is not going to be easy and there will be a mess, but why not have fun while doing so?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): A vintage photo filter app that turns back the clock for your favorite shots.

ChaReader ( $1.99 ): A text-to-speech app which reads articles and even exports it to MP3 format.

Christmas Countdown ( $0.99 ): Everyone's (most, anyway) favorite holiday countdown timer is something worth looking forward to.

Remote Keyboard ( $0.99 ): Type in a remote browser to have the input appear on your iPhone. Certainly helps you type faster!

BreatheIn ( $1.99 ): Perform deep breathing exercises with this app and hopefully, you can see your health improve while reducing stress levels.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Going around capturing monsters and training them to become better, sounds like a tired yet fun formula.

Brookhaven Game ( $1.99 ): You're in a house where you can explore all its trappings and discover various rooms.

Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): You never really know how a dragon feels like until you step into its...wings. The title aptly describes the game.

Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match 3 puzzle game that gets more difficult as you progress due to new obstacles and challenges.

Sapan ( $0.99 ): Shoot all the blocks by using your finger and use the sling.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exist a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on this week's list? Were there any apps or games that you think the community would like to know about? Share them with us in the comments.