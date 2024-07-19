Brand new phones are released each week, providing an opportunity for those who want to upgrade their devices to do so. However, a smartphone is useless without its apps, so where do you begin? Why not start with apps that cost nothing for starters? We have a curated list of free apps and games you can try out this week over on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store which are free, despite them being paid apps.

You might think, "How is this possible? Don't the developers need to earn a living?" Well, the answer is pretty simple. Some developers have decided to make their apps available for free as part of a marketing strategy. However, there's a catch as these generous offers are available for a limited time only. What are you waiting for?

The apps on this list are very different from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week recommendations because we do not review each app individually. Hence, some of the listed apps may contain in-app purchases and advertisements, although that doesn't mean they are not worth checking out. Go ahead and explore this weekend's selection of free apps and games. Who knows? You might come across a hidden gem that is worth your while!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ): Organize your favorite contacts as widgets on the home screen.

): Organize your favorite contacts as widgets on the home screen. Image to PDF ( $2.99 ): Transform images and photos into PDFs for easy distribution.

): Transform images and photos into PDFs for easy distribution. Add Frames to Photos ( $0.99 ): The app works as the name implies, furnishing memorable photos with great-looking frames.

): The app works as the name implies, furnishing memorable photos with great-looking frames. Watermark ( $0.99 ): Sick and tired of people using your photos without giving proper credit? This app lets you add watermarks to minimize such instances.

Free Android games

Broken Sentences Pro ( $1.99 ): Think you've got great grammar? Why not pit your grammar skills in this game?

): Think you've got great grammar? Why not pit your grammar skills in this game? Mr Balcan ( $9.99 ): The power levels in this game are simply insane. It defies all logic, and yet it is still fun enough to go on a power trip against more and more enemies.

): The power levels in this game are simply insane. It defies all logic, and yet it is still fun enough to go on a power trip against more and more enemies. Speed Math ( $1.49 ): Got some time to kill and want to keep your brain occupied? How about solving math problems?

): Got some time to kill and want to keep your brain occupied? How about solving math problems? Block Blast ( $1.49 ): A throwback to Arkanoid of old, you need to strategically send your ball and destroy all the blocks you see.

): A throwback to Arkanoid of old, you need to strategically send your ball and destroy all the blocks you see. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): A side-scrolling action adventure game where you can choose from different characters with their strengths and weaknesses, dispatching enemies along the way.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Search Ace ( $2.99 ): This browser is worth checking out as it fuses AI with web search to help you be more efficient.

): This browser is worth checking out as it fuses AI with web search to help you be more efficient. Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro ( $1.99 ): Need to perform video edits while you are on the move? Do so from your phone with this app!

): Need to perform video edits while you are on the move? Do so from your phone with this app! Magic Emoji ( $1.99 ): Ever wondered when two different emojis merge? Wonder no more as you experiment and cook up new emojis for yourself.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Drop Flop! ( $0.99 ): Test your finger's reflexes in this rather simple yet addictive game.

): Test your finger's reflexes in this rather simple yet addictive game. Taijitu ( $1.99 ): How is your sense of visual balance? Discover in this game, which is simply beautiful to look at.

): How is your sense of visual balance? Discover in this game, which is simply beautiful to look at. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered how running a hospital would be like? Let your little ones find out in this game.

): Ever wondered how running a hospital would be like? Let your little ones find out in this game. Puzzling Peaks EXE ( $1.99 ): Is it a pinball game? Or a platformer? How about golf? Heck, different genres combine to offer a truly mind-bending title.

): Is it a pinball game? Or a platformer? How about golf? Heck, different genres combine to offer a truly mind-bending title. Kingdom Rush ( $5.99 ): A tower defense game that requires careful planning and strategy to beat away hordes of enemies.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, there are a few cunning ones that employ crafty tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fret not, dear readers who are well-versed in the realm of technology, for we have invaluable advice to help you fortify the security of your precious data. We strongly advise you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for needing knowledge of your precise location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively safeguard your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the extensive range of complimentary app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains secure and protected.

What are your thoughts on this week's compilation? Did we miss any apps or games that you believe would benefit the community? We would love to hear from you in the comments.