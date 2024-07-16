So, the dust has settled and football has come home to Spain, while Wimbledon also saw the Djoker fall at the final hurdle to extend his Grand Slam record. Meanwhile, the smartphone world chugs along, with new models in tow and more apps than you can shake a stick at being released daily. With so many apps to choose from, which do you pick? Why, the free ones, of course! We got you covered with a curated list of free apps and games you can try out this week. These gems are up for grabs on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for nothing.

You might wonder, "How is this possible? Don't the developers need to earn their keep?" Well, let's keep it simple. Some developers have decided to market their apps for free as part of raising awareness. However, there's a catch–these generous offers are only available for a limited time. The early bird gets the worm, so act quickly!

This is a very different list from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week recommendations because we do not review each app here. Some of the listed apps may contain advertisements and in-app purchases, but they are still worth checking out. Go ahead and explore this week's selection of free apps and games where you might come across a hidden gem that is worth your while!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Star Field Live TV Wallpaper ( $1.49 ): Not for those with motion sickness, this makes your phone's wallpaper look like you're traveling through hyperspace.

): Not for those with motion sickness, this makes your phone's wallpaper look like you're traveling through hyperspace. Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Make life easier whenever you want to convert one image format to another on your phone.

): Make life easier whenever you want to convert one image format to another on your phone. Colorgram ( $1.49 ): Want to spruce up your photos? Why not use this filter to introduce more color to your world?

): Want to spruce up your photos? Why not use this filter to introduce more color to your world? OpenTracks ( $3.49 ): If you love traveling and outdoor adventures, this app lets you record your movement.

): If you love traveling and outdoor adventures, this app lets you record your movement. Xproguard Password Manager ( $3.49 ): Remembering a plethora of passwords is extremely difficult, so let this app use a master password to secure all your other passwords.

Free Android games

Empire Warrior: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): A cute tower defense title that goes beyond its adorable animation with a depth in strategy.

): A cute tower defense title that goes beyond its adorable animation with a depth in strategy. Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): The zombie apocalypse has happened, and it is up to you to keep about your wits to remain alive.

): The zombie apocalypse has happened, and it is up to you to keep about your wits to remain alive. Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ): Don't you just love last stand situations? It's all or nothing as endless waves of enemies come up against your ramparts.

): Don't you just love last stand situations? It's all or nothing as endless waves of enemies come up against your ramparts. Super Soccer Champs Classic ( $5.99 ): While Euro 2024 is over, you can still continue your soccer adventures here.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): The first few weeks of your new baby's life is always full of wonders. Use this as a diary to record all the milestones.

): The first few weeks of your new baby's life is always full of wonders. Use this as a diary to record all the milestones. PXL Mosaic Art ( $3.99 ): Transform your favorite photos into a piece of mosaic artwork.

): Transform your favorite photos into a piece of mosaic artwork. Videdit ( $0.99 ): Here's a video editing software that lets you get simple video editing done on your handset wherever you are.

): Here's a video editing software that lets you get simple video editing done on your handset wherever you are. Bear Walking Pal ( $0.99 ): Want to keep fit, or at least get your 10,000 daily steps in? Why not walk with Tom the virtual bear in this pedometer?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

2 Players 1 Device ( $0.29 ): A 2-player game on a single device? Sounds like a great way to keep the kids quiet at the back seat of a car on a long road trip.

): A 2-player game on a single device? Sounds like a great way to keep the kids quiet at the back seat of a car on a long road trip. Macrocosm ( $3.99 ): From an atom to a huge galaxy, this is how you navigate the sands of time.

): From an atom to a huge galaxy, this is how you navigate the sands of time. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): You might not be able to afford a real horse or a pony for your little one, so a digital version will just have to do.

): You might not be able to afford a real horse or a pony for your little one, so a digital version will just have to do. Clumsy Bomb ( $1.99 ): A bomb that loves to bounce around? Sounds dangerous, but make sure it doesn't go off!

): A bomb that loves to bounce around? Sounds dangerous, but make sure it doesn't go off! Fit Beats ( $1.99 ): An EDM beat music game that will require you to have a decent sense of timing and good reflexes.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the realm of mobile applications, there exist a handful of clever ones that employ sneaky tactics to profit from collecting and distributing your personal information. However, fear not, dear readers who are well-versed in technology, for we possess invaluable advice to assist you in bolstering the security of your valuable data. We strongly encourage you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what reasoning does a flashlight application have to require knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively safeguard your personal data from prying eyes.

Hence, feel free to explore the extensive array of complimentary app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the assurance that your data remains secure and protected.

What did you think of this week's list? Was there an app or game we did not include that you think the community would benefit from? Do let us know in the comments.