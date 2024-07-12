While I am sure many of you are looking forward to this weekend and seeing whether England will finally pick up their second major championship at the Euro 2024 final, the rest of us who aren't bothered might remain glued to our smartphones. If you've been eyeing some pricey ones or are on a tight budget, fret not! We have got you covered with a curated list of free apps and games that you can try out this week. The best part? These gems are up for grabs on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You might be wondering, "How is this even possible? Aren't all good things supposed to come with a price tag?" Well, let's keep it real. Some developers have decided to spread the love and offer their creations for free. However, there's a catch–these generous offers are only available for a limited time. So, if you want to get your hands on some incredible deals, you'll have to act fast. Consider yourself an early adopter and seize this perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy these amazing apps and games!

Perhaps you wonder how different this list is from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week list? For starters, we don't personally review each app in this list. While some of the listed apps may contain advertisements and in-app purchases, they are still worth checking out. Why not go ahead and explore this week's selection of free apps and games? Perhaps you might come across a hidden gem that is worth your while!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

3D Earth Pro ( $34.99 ): Check out the weather in this great-looking app that certainly offers more than just boring figures and data.

): Check out the weather in this great-looking app that certainly offers more than just boring figures and data. Equalizer FX Pro ( $1.99 ): Make your music sound better on a smartphone from the software department.

): Make your music sound better on a smartphone from the software department. Xproguard Anti-Theft ( $3.49 ): A rather interesting app that sounds alarms whenever someone unauthorized tries to access your phone.

): A rather interesting app that sounds alarms whenever someone unauthorized tries to access your phone. Amortization Loan Calculator 2 ( $14.99 ): Any property agent would do well to have this app on their handsets as they churn the numbers for their clients.

): Any property agent would do well to have this app on their handsets as they churn the numbers for their clients. Volume Booster Max Pro ( $1.99 ): While you are advised not to listen to loud music for an extended time, those who are rebels might want to crank things up a notch with this app.

Free Android games

Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ): A fast-paced shooter where you obliterate everything in sight, relying on your lightning-fast reflexes.

): A fast-paced shooter where you obliterate everything in sight, relying on your lightning-fast reflexes. Dungeon Corp P Idle ( $1.99 ): You're an office peon who somehow goes around the place, beating up monsters a few times your size and advancing in rank and abilities.

): You're an office peon who somehow goes around the place, beating up monsters a few times your size and advancing in rank and abilities. Sudoku Master Premium ( $2.99 ): Play Sudoku even without an internet connection. Ah, perfect bliss!

): Play Sudoku even without an internet connection. Ah, perfect bliss! The Weapon King VIP ( $0.99 ): It is a bloody battle, one weapon against another. Do you have what it takes to make yours the ultimate?

): It is a bloody battle, one weapon against another. Do you have what it takes to make yours the ultimate? Space Shooter Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): Time for you to save the galaxy again in this shoot 'em up with plenty of power-ups and upgrades for your ship.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

NetSpot WiFi Analyzer ( $8.99 ): A Wi-Fi heat map and speed test to help you map out the locations of the best WiFi spots around your home or office.

): A Wi-Fi heat map and speed test to help you map out the locations of the best WiFi spots around your home or office. I Know % ( $0.79 ): The ultimate tool for lazy people who simply cannot bring themselves to make the simple percentage conversion.

): The ultimate tool for lazy people who simply cannot bring themselves to make the simple percentage conversion. Call Recorder & Transcriber ( $3.99 ): Record calls (make sure you have consent first!) and transcribe them for easy note-taking.

): Record calls (make sure you have consent first!) and transcribe them for easy note-taking. Scrollit ( $3.99 ): Transform your smartphone screen into a scrolling display with custom messages.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Catenaccio Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Sick and tired of being a backseat driver for your favorite football team? Think you can do better? Earn your stripes in this game!

): Sick and tired of being a backseat driver for your favorite football team? Think you can do better? Earn your stripes in this game! Kingdom Rush ( $5.99 ): A deep, strategic tower defense game that boasts cute graphics.

): A deep, strategic tower defense game that boasts cute graphics. Some Peace of Mind ( $2.99 ): An escape room-style game right on your phone. Time to bust out the thinking cap!

): An escape room-style game right on your phone. Time to bust out the thinking cap! Invading Horde ( $0.29 ): The eternal battle between orcs and humans continues in this RTS game.

): The eternal battle between orcs and humans continues in this RTS game. Rally Stars ( $3.99 ): With numerous tracks to race in, it is time you pit your rallying skills against the very best.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the realm of mobile applications, there exist a handful of clever ones that employ sneaky tactics to profit from collecting and distributing your personal information. However, fear not, dear readers who are well-versed in technology, for we possess invaluable advice to assist you in bolstering the security of your valuable data. We strongly encourage you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a simple alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what reasoning does a flashlight application have to require knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively safeguard your personal data from prying eyes.

Hence, feel free to explore the extensive array of complimentary app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the assurance that your data remains secure and protected.

What did you think of this week's list? Was there an app or game we did not include that you think the community would benefit from? Do let us know in the comments.