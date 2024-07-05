The long and hectic work week has come to an end, which is why it is time to unwind and relax. Perhaps there are some games and apps that you would like to try, but they happen to be expensive or you are on a tight budget. Fret not, we do the heavy lifting by providing you with a list of free apps and games to try out each week. This new list of apps and games is currently available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You may be wondering, "How is this even possible? Isn't everything supposed to be paid?" Well, let me be honest with you. Some developers are feeling extra generous and have decided to offer their titles for free. However, you need to act fast because these offers are only available for a limited time. It's the perfect opportunity for early adopters to get their hands on some amazing deals!

Now, you might be asking yourself, how is this different from our usual Top 5 Apps of the Week list? Well, in this collection, we don't personally review each app. While some of them may have advertisements and in-app purchases, they still offer great value. So go ahead and explore this week's selection of free apps. You never know, you might stumble upon a hidden gem of a game or a useful productivity tool!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

My Medicine Pro ( $2.49 ): If you pop all kinds of pills for health reasons, then why not make sure you have an app to keep track of things?

): If you pop all kinds of pills for health reasons, then why not make sure you have an app to keep track of things? Memorize: Learn Italian Words ( $6.99 ): It makes perfect sense to upgrade yourself this summer by learning a new language, no?

): It makes perfect sense to upgrade yourself this summer by learning a new language, no? Planets 3D Live Wallpaper ( $5.99 ): Here's a live wallpaper app that showcases planets in all their glory. It is a graphical masterpiece.

Free Android games

Defense Zone 2 HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game with gorgeous graphics, requiring you to place your turrets strategically.

): A tower defense game with gorgeous graphics, requiring you to place your turrets strategically. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): A fast-paced shoot 'em up that requires lightning-fast reflexes as you shoot down wave after wave of enemies.

): A fast-paced shoot 'em up that requires lightning-fast reflexes as you shoot down wave after wave of enemies. Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): A classic RPG that will certainly roll back the years, now playing on a smartphone near you.

): A classic RPG that will certainly roll back the years, now playing on a smartphone near you. Bricks Breaker Pro ( $3.99 ): How good are you in physics and math? Find the right angle to break the most bricks possible!

): How good are you in physics and math? Find the right angle to break the most bricks possible! Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD ( $2.99 ): The stakes continue to increase with futuristic weapons keeping enemies at bay in this tower defense game.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Tunely: GIF & Video Maker ( $0.99 ): Most memes aren't static these days, so why not get on with the program by creating your own using this app?

): Most memes aren't static these days, so why not get on with the program by creating your own using this app? Geography: Learn the World Map ( $1.99 ): Impress others by knowing where the different countries are located on the world map. Don't think that the whole universe just revolves around your country.

): Impress others by knowing where the different countries are located on the world map. Don't think that the whole universe just revolves around your country. Loop it! ( $2.99 ): Create riveting beats on the fly with this app, where even non-musicians are able to jump on the bandwagon.

): Create riveting beats on the fly with this app, where even non-musicians are able to jump on the bandwagon. Magic Photo Eraser ( $0.49 ): I know Apple has its Apple Intelligence, but there are still apps that do a decent job in editing photos and removing unwanted items.

): I know Apple has its Apple Intelligence, but there are still apps that do a decent job in editing photos and removing unwanted items. Chain — Study and Workout Timer ( $1.99 ): All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, or so the saying goes. Why not make sure Jack gets sufficient exercise while studying with this timer app?

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): A game whose mechanics we're all familiar with, where you capture and train monsters, pit them against others in battles to grow more powerful while gaining experience...

): A game whose mechanics we're all familiar with, where you capture and train monsters, pit them against others in battles to grow more powerful while gaining experience... Teach Your Monster Eating ( $2.99 ): Is it challenging trying to get your little ones to eat? There's a game for that, you know.

): Is it challenging trying to get your little ones to eat? There's a game for that, you know. Lanota - Music Game with Story ( $1.99 ): Explore this riveting story that allows you to advance only if you're great at rhythm games.

): Explore this riveting story that allows you to advance only if you're great at rhythm games. Invading Horde ( $0.29 ): RTS on an iPhone? It might be a bit hard to keep track of all the action going on in a small device, but at least you'll snag yourself some good old-fashioned orcs vs humans battles here.

): RTS on an iPhone? It might be a bit hard to keep track of all the action going on in a small device, but at least you'll snag yourself some good old-fashioned orcs vs humans battles here. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Keeping a horse is not a cheap hobby. Why not do so electronically instead?

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the world of mobile apps, there are a few cunning ones that employ crafty techniques to profit from gathering and disseminating your personal data. But fret not, tech-savvy readers, as we have some invaluable advice to help you fortify the security of your precious information. We strongly urge you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why should a simple alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for knowing your precise location? By carefully selecting which permissions to grant, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast selection of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, knowing full well that your data remains safe and protected.

How will you spend your weekend? Will it be watching Euro 2024 matches or be riveted to your smartphone? If there was an app or game we missed that you think the community would benefit from, let us know in the comments.