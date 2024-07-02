How was your weekend? Did the various football matches at Euro 2024 provide enough entertainment that you didn't touch your phone at all? Not likely, which is why we continue to provide you with a list of free apps and games to try out each week. This new list of apps and games is currently available completely free of charge on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You might ask, "How is this possible? Isn't everything paid" I'm going to be a straight shooter here. Certain developers feel more generous, hence making available their titles for free. However, these offers are not going to last forever since they are limited-time selections, so the early bird catches the worm!

Just in case you were wondering how this is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we do not review each app personally in this collection. Some of them might contain advertisements and offer in-app purchases, but there is still value to be gleaned from. Go ahead and check out this week's selection of free apps. Who knows? You might just discover a hidden gem of a game or a productivity tool!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): If you ever need to send out your resume in a hurry and have nowhere to edit it, why not use this app?

): If you ever need to send out your resume in a hurry and have nowhere to edit it, why not use this app? Now Playing Music Wallpaper ( $0.99 ): Do you listen to music on your phone often? This wallpaper doubles up as a notification for the type of music you play.

): Do you listen to music on your phone often? This wallpaper doubles up as a notification for the type of music you play. Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $2.49 ): Enjoy pumped-up bass with this app tweaking your phone's settings as far as possible.

): Enjoy pumped-up bass with this app tweaking your phone's settings as far as possible. Home Workout - No Equipment ( $0.49 ): Want to get fit at home but do not have the right equipment to do so? Use this app instead!

Free Android games

Shadow Survival ( $0.99 ): It is you against the whole world. Are your reflexes fast enough to help you survive an onslaught of enemies from all directions?

): It is you against the whole world. Are your reflexes fast enough to help you survive an onslaught of enemies from all directions? Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): An idle RPG where you go around growing ever more powerful as you vanquish foes who cross your path.

): An idle RPG where you go around growing ever more powerful as you vanquish foes who cross your path. Jewel Drops 2 ( $1.99 ): A match 3 puzzle game that takes on a new twist with each level presenting different types of obstacles and objectives.

): A match 3 puzzle game that takes on a new twist with each level presenting different types of obstacles and objectives. King of Defense Premium ( $2.99 ): You've got a city to defend against all kinds of invading forces. Place your turrets carefully and wreak havoc and destruction!

): You've got a city to defend against all kinds of invading forces. Place your turrets carefully and wreak havoc and destruction! Stickman Warriors Dragon Hero ( $0.99 ): Does this look like a Dragon Ball Z fighter clone or what? You be the judge.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Brushstroke ( $7.99 ): Want to edit your photos with an artistic slant? This app turns your photos into paintings!

): Want to edit your photos with an artistic slant? This app turns your photos into paintings! Metadata ( $0.99 ): Pick up information about your photos through its metadata via this app.

): Pick up information about your photos through its metadata via this app. Percent Calculators ( $0.99 ): Don't need to bust your noggin' trying to figure out how many percent a particular amount is with this app.

): Don't need to bust your noggin' trying to figure out how many percent a particular amount is with this app. Visual Acuity Chart ( $4.99 ): Want to test your eyesight on the go? No need to use the smallest font size possible on your phone, this app will do the trick.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Spell the Beans ( $1.69 ): A word-finding game with a twist, as the letters appear on beans of all kinds.

): A word-finding game with a twist, as the letters appear on beans of all kinds. Math Trainer ( $0.99 ): Train your brain with this math game which will hit you with question after question.

): Train your brain with this math game which will hit you with question after question. Clumsy Bomb ( $1.99 ): You're a ticking bomb whose sole job is to survive as you bounce all over the place, avoiding nasty spikes that could spark an explosion.

): You're a ticking bomb whose sole job is to survive as you bounce all over the place, avoiding nasty spikes that could spark an explosion. Fit Beats ( $1.99 ): The game's premise is simple: Tap left or right to rotate and match the shapes while listening to beats.

): The game's premise is simple: Tap left or right to rotate and match the shapes while listening to beats. Cooking Game for Kids ( $5.99 ): There are 3 restaurants in this game that help your little ones learn how a restaurant operates.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the world of mobile apps, there are a few cunning ones that employ crafty techniques to profit from gathering and disseminating your personal data. But fret not, tech-savvy readers, as we have some invaluable advice to help you fortify the security of your precious information. We strongly urge you to exercise caution when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why should a simple alarm clock require access to your camera or contacts? And what justification does a flashlight app have for knowing your precise location? By carefully selecting which permissions to grant, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast selection of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, knowing full well that your data remains safe and protected.

With that, we have arrived at the end of today's edition of free apps and games. Did we miss something you think the community would be interested in? Let us know in the comments.