Don't you feel bored seeing the same apps in your smartphone over and over each day? Perhaps your restlessness has caused you to search for new apps, be they productivity apps or games to keep you occupied. Well, you have come to the right place then, as we have a fresh list of apps that is currently available completely free of charge on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Perhaps you ask, "How is this possible?" I'm going to be a straight shooter here. Some developers are generous enough to temporarily waive their fees, giving you the chance to experience their premium apps without spending a single cent. Be aware that these incredible opportunities won't last forever, so strike the iron while it is hot!

Here at nextpit, we always prioritize your privacy and strive to recommend apps and games that won't cost an arm and a leg. However, it's important to note that, unlike our carefully curated Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we haven't reviewed each app personally in this collection. Some of these apps may contain advertisements and offer in-app purchases, but they still have plenty of value. Go ahead and check out this week's selection of free apps. Who knows? You might just discover a hidden gem of a game or a productivity tool!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Relaxing Tangle Pro ( $0.49 ): Learn how to relax after a particularly grueling day at work, where you interact with various soothing images.

): Learn how to relax after a particularly grueling day at work, where you interact with various soothing images. Elements Live Wallpaper ( $4.49 ): Want to have an interesting, non-static wallpaper? This app fits the bill. Be aware that using live wallpaper will drain your battery life faster than usual.

): Want to have an interesting, non-static wallpaper? This app fits the bill. Be aware that using live wallpaper will drain your battery life faster than usual. ColorMeter camera color picker ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered what particular color that is? Use this app to find out!

Free Android games

Live or Die 1: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): Survive the zombie apocalypse with this game that requires you to craft your way out of sticky situations.

): Survive the zombie apocalypse with this game that requires you to craft your way out of sticky situations. Heroes Infinity Premium ( $0.49 ): An action RPG where you and your merry band of heroes go around, vanquishing all foes in sight while growing more powerful.

): An action RPG where you and your merry band of heroes go around, vanquishing all foes in sight while growing more powerful. Jewels Premium Match 3 Puzzle ( $2.99 ): Put your brain power to the test with this Match 3 puzzle game.

): Put your brain power to the test with this Match 3 puzzle game. Rusty: Island Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): Stuck on an island, you need to use your wits to survive the elements and other dangerous creatures that lurk around.

): Stuck on an island, you need to use your wits to survive the elements and other dangerous creatures that lurk around. Sky Wings ( $0.99 ): A fast-paced shoot 'em up that tests your reflexes to the maximum.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Video Joiner & Trimmer Pro ( $1.99 ): Do you have to create a video montage on the fly? Why not use your iPhone to do so?

): Do you have to create a video montage on the fly? Why not use your iPhone to do so? Acoustic Guitar Tuner Pro ( $9.99 ): You might have a natural ear for music, but for those who don't, an app can easily fill those shoes.

): You might have a natural ear for music, but for those who don't, an app can easily fill those shoes. Cash Flow Planner ( $2.99 ): An expense tracker and budgeting tool for those who want to know where every penny goes.

): An expense tracker and budgeting tool for those who want to know where every penny goes. BreatheIn: Calm Breathing ( $1.99 ): We live in such a high-pressure environment these days, it is good to take a step back and relax by performing deep breathing exercises depicted in this app.

): We live in such a high-pressure environment these days, it is good to take a step back and relax by performing deep breathing exercises depicted in this app. Violin Tuner Professional ( $9.99 ): You no longer need to have an ear for music to tune any violin after installing this app.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Zoombinis ( $2.99 ): This is like the classic Lemmings game, except with far better graphics and improved gameplay.

): This is like the classic Lemmings game, except with far better graphics and improved gameplay. Teach Your Monster Eating ( $2.99 ): Kids can be fussy when it comes to food, so why not use an app to assist you?

): Kids can be fussy when it comes to food, so why not use an app to assist you? Word Winds ( $0.29 ): A game that helps you think, where letters drop from the top and you'll need to form words.

): A game that helps you think, where letters drop from the top and you'll need to form words. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): You go around training your monster and then pitting it against others to grow even more powerful and gain additional experience.

): You go around training your monster and then pitting it against others to grow even more powerful and gain additional experience. OuttaMyWay! ( $2.99 ): This is a configurable personal lights and sirens app, which will certainly draw attention at the very least in a social setting.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

With mobile apps, there is a handful of those that feature sneaky tactics to make money by collecting and sharing your personal information. Fear not, dear readers, for we have some invaluable advice to help you safeguard your precious data. We recommend you be discerning when granting permissions to the installed apps.

After all, why should a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? And why does a flashlight app need to know your exact location? By carefully choosing which permissions to grant, you can effectively protect your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the vast array of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, with the peace of mind that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

We have come to the end of this week's edition of free apps and games. Is there an app or game you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.