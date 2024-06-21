Are you tired of mindlessly scrolling through your phone, desperately searching for something new and exciting? Have you exhausted your collection of apps, leaving you feeling uninspired? Well, fear not! We have an electrifying array of top-tier apps that are currently up for grabs, completely free of charge, on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You might be wondering, how is this even possible? Let us enlighten you. Some incredibly generous developers have decided to temporarily waive their fees, giving you the chance to experience their premium apps without spending a single penny. But beware, these incredible opportunities won't last forever, so don't delay!

Here at our magazine, we always prioritize your privacy and strive to recommend apps and games that won't break the bank. However, it's important to note that, unlike our carefully curated Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we haven't personally reviewed each app in this extraordinary collection. Some of these apps may contain advertisements and offer in-app purchases, but they still offer unbeatable value. So go ahead and dive into this week's treasure trove of free apps. Who knows? You might just discover a hidden gem of a game or a productivity tool!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer - Bass Booster EQ ( $2.99 ): Get an extra kick out of your music soundtracks with this software-based EQ.

): Get an extra kick out of your music soundtracks with this software-based EQ. DJ Mixer - DJ Music Remix Pro ( $9.99 ): Think you've got what it takes to remix tracks and make them sound like a brand new song? Why not try your hand at this?

): Think you've got what it takes to remix tracks and make them sound like a brand new song? Why not try your hand at this? Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Ever wondered how noisy your room or house is? Let this app measure your surrounding decibels.

): Ever wondered how noisy your room or house is? Let this app measure your surrounding decibels. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Need a reminder app so that you can keep tabs on all that's going on in your life? This app does the trick!

): Need a reminder app so that you can keep tabs on all that's going on in your life? This app does the trick! Volume Booster ( $2.99 ): If your headphones are not loud enough, maybe using a software-driven solution can fix that.

Free Android games

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

next.calc ( $2.99 ): A calculator app that is presented in a brand new visual manner. Try it out, even if it is for the novelty factor!

): A calculator app that is presented in a brand new visual manner. Try it out, even if it is for the novelty factor! Wavebox Audio Editor ( $3.79 ): Edit audio files wherever you are from the comfort of your iPhone without the need for a laptop or desktop.

): Edit audio files wherever you are from the comfort of your iPhone without the need for a laptop or desktop. Fraction Steps: Learn Visually ( $2.99 ): Math teaching has certainly changed a whole lot over the last decades, hasn't it? This is a unique way to learn about fractions in a visual manner.

): Math teaching has certainly changed a whole lot over the last decades, hasn't it? This is a unique way to learn about fractions in a visual manner. Decibel Meter - Sound Measure ( $2.99 ): Ever asked yourself just how loud or quiet your home is? Use this app to find out!

): Ever asked yourself just how loud or quiet your home is? Use this app to find out! Beautiful Compass Pro ( $0.99 ): If you ever need a compass on your phone, this is ideal. You might want to consider a sports watch though...

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Splotches: Color Mixing Game ( $0.99 ): Your quest is to destroy the mythical Rainbow Orb, so it is up to you to mix the right colors to create explosions and make your way through each level.

): Your quest is to destroy the mythical Rainbow Orb, so it is up to you to mix the right colors to create explosions and make your way through each level. Juggly Ball ( $1.99 ): If you can't juggle in real life, why not do so in an app? Let's see how well you do digitally.

): If you can't juggle in real life, why not do so in an app? Let's see how well you do digitally. Khromax ( $0.99 ): A game meant for kids, you basically drag colorful stars around as they make music.

): A game meant for kids, you basically drag colorful stars around as they make music. Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A solo hero turn-based RPG that harks back to the EGA graphics era, where this story-driven adventure plays a larger role than having fancy graphics.

): A solo hero turn-based RPG that harks back to the EGA graphics era, where this story-driven adventure plays a larger role than having fancy graphics. Red Conquest! ( $0.99 ): An epic space battle simulator where you attempt to beat back the encroaching Blue forces and defend your territory.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

Welcome to the captivating world of mobile applications, where a few clever ones have devised sneaky tactics to make money by collecting and sharing your personal information. But fear not, dear readers, for we have some invaluable advice to help you safeguard your precious data. Our top recommendation is to be discerning when granting permissions to apps.

After all, why should a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? And why does a flashlight app need to know your exact location? By carefully choosing which permissions to grant, you can effectively protect your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the vast array of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, with the peace of mind that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

That's all we have for this week when it comes to free apps and games. Do you think there is an app or game you would like to share with us? Please list it in the comments.