Tired of endlessly scrolling through your phone, desperately searching for something new and exciting? Have you exhausted every app in your collection, leaving you feeling uninspired? Well, fear not, because we have an electrifying assortment of top-tier apps that are currently up for grabs, completely free of charge, on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

You may be wondering, how is this possible? Allow us to explain. Some incredibly generous developers have decided to temporarily waive their fees, giving you the opportunity to experience their premium apps without spending a dime. But beware, these amazing opportunities may vanish in the blink of an eye, so don't procrastinate!

At our magazine, we always prioritize your privacy and strive to recommend apps and games that won't put a strain on your wallet. However, it's important to note that unlike our meticulously curated Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we haven't had the chance to personally review each app in this extraordinary collection. Some of these apps may contain advertisements and offer in-app purchases, but they still provide an unbeatable value. So go ahead and immerse yourself in this week's treasure trove of free apps. Who knows? You may just stumble upon a gem of a game or productivity tool!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Retroactive Live Wallpaper ( $0.99 ): Want to give your Android phone that retro look? End your search with this live wallpaper app that rolls back the years.

): Want to give your Android phone that retro look? End your search with this live wallpaper app that rolls back the years. SkanApp ( $19.99 ): A PDF book scanner that immortalizes your favorite tomes, although it does scan receipts and other bits as well.

): A PDF book scanner that immortalizes your favorite tomes, although it does scan receipts and other bits as well. SUI File Explorer Pro ( $4.99 ): A simple and efficient way to manage media on your smartphone.

): A simple and efficient way to manage media on your smartphone. Graffiti Analog Clock ( $1.49 ): Forget about the usual clock widget on your home screen, this one is cute and functional!

): Forget about the usual clock widget on your home screen, this one is cute and functional! Shortcuts Widget - Apps Folder ( $0.99 ): Open your most frequently used apps quickly from the home screen with this app!

Free Android games

Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): It is orcs vs humans in this RTS game that is presented in cute, cartoony graphics.

): It is orcs vs humans in this RTS game that is presented in cute, cartoony graphics. Secret Tower VIP ( $0.99 ). An auto-battle RPG where you battle your way to the top of the tower while growing increasingly powerful with each step.

). An auto-battle RPG where you battle your way to the top of the tower while growing increasingly powerful with each step. Water Sort - Color Puzzle Pro ( $2.99 ): This is a strangely fun and addictive game that aims to help you train your brain.

): This is a strangely fun and addictive game that aims to help you train your brain. Tech Quiz Master - Quiz Games ( $2.49 ): Just how much do you know about tech? Why not put your knowledge to the test?

): Just how much do you know about tech? Why not put your knowledge to the test? King of Defense 2: TD Premium ( $1.99 ): Another tower defense game that requires you to plan your builds carefully as you get rid of endless waves of enemies.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Video Compressor ( $1.99 ): Do you have too many videos on your phone that you're running out of space? Why not compress them?

): Do you have too many videos on your phone that you're running out of space? Why not compress them? Mpjex ( $0.99 ): Extract video into a music file! Perfect for those who want just the song or background tunes without having to deal with the video file.

): Extract video into a music file! Perfect for those who want just the song or background tunes without having to deal with the video file. WikiSleep ( $6.99 ): Do you have issues falling asleep? If so, you might want to check this app out with white noise and audio stories that will help send you off to snooze land.

): Do you have issues falling asleep? If so, you might want to check this app out with white noise and audio stories that will help send you off to snooze land. Videdit ( $0.99 ): Edit your videos on the move right on your iPhone with this app.

): Edit your videos on the move right on your iPhone with this app. Time Note ( $2.99 ): Record events based on timestamps, resulting in a unique 'diary' of sorts.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rally Stars ( $3.99 ): A realistic-looking rally game that requires you to master the dirt track.

): A realistic-looking rally game that requires you to master the dirt track. AirCoaster ( $0.99 ): Rollercoaster building and visual art all rolled into one game? Not for the weak of stomach.

): Rollercoaster building and visual art all rolled into one game? Not for the weak of stomach. Light'Em Up Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Life is all about connections, so if you have the right connections and make them, you can progress through this circuit-based game.

): Life is all about connections, so if you have the right connections and make them, you can progress through this circuit-based game. Tap Dot Tap ( $0.29 ): Do you think your reflexes are fast enough to handle this game which tests your reaction speed?

): Do you think your reflexes are fast enough to handle this game which tests your reaction speed? Old Monterrey ( $0.99 ): It doesn't get any more old school for a platformer than this as you jump around, evading obstacles and collecting items.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

App permissions: Read the small print!

Be discerning when granting permissions to apps.

After all, why should a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? And why does a flashlight app need to know your exact location? By carefully choosing which permissions to grant, you can effectively protect your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and explore the vast array of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, with the peace of mind that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

We have now arrived at the end of our selection of free apps and games for the start of this week. Is there an app or game you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.