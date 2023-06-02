Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

How has your work week been? Perhaps it has been tough, perhaps it has been a blast. Either way, it is the end of the week and once again, here we are with NextPit's selection of free apps and games from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that is published twice each week—one on Tuesday, and another on Friday. To make the most of your time, these apps normally come with a price tag attached, but for a limited time only, they can be installed for free on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Let's see what is on offer this weekend!

Usually, these are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to fork up some cash, but from time to time, there are developers who decided to spread the love by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains. Grab them today on your Android or iPhone before they revert to paid status.

Note that while the list of apps here is free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

You should know that we do have some form of quality control as we made sure that this list of free apps does not feature low-rating apps. However, we did not install and test them out like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luci [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you dream a lot but somehow cannot remember them? Learn the art of lucid dreaming with this particular app.

Do you dream a lot but somehow cannot remember them? Learn the art of lucid dreaming with this particular app. Text To Speech Offline [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Want to use your voice as a voiceover? This app does it. Use this whenever you need a human voiceover...

Want to use your voice as a voiceover? This app does it. Use this whenever you need a human voiceover... ColorMeter Camera [3.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Want to identify the different types of colors around? Use this app to get the job done.

Android games

Empire Warriors: Tower Defense [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A cartoonish tower defense game that will surely keep you glued to the screen with its highly addictive gameplay.

A cartoonish tower defense game that will surely keep you glued to the screen with its highly addictive gameplay. Defense Legend 4 HD [4.6-stars / $0.49 ]: It is not just about brawn, but brains as well. Figure out your strategies as you attempt to overcome the Dark Forces.

It is not just about brawn, but brains as well. Figure out your strategies as you attempt to overcome the Dark Forces. Evertale [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Catch monsters, train, and evolve them! Sounds familiar?

Catch monsters, train, and evolve them! Sounds familiar? Cartoon Craft [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Remember Warcraft? Well, this is far cuter in terms of graphics, but it is not as simple as you think for a mobile RTS.

Remember Warcraft? Well, this is far cuter in terms of graphics, but it is not as simple as you think for a mobile RTS. Grow Zombie [4.3-stars / $1.99 ]: Do you have what it takes to grow the best zombie possible out of a mishmash of starter materials? Just how powerful will your zombie become?

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

DayCost Pro [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Keep track of your spending with this cool app that helps manage your finances better.

Keep track of your spending with this cool app that helps manage your finances better. Calculator Easy HD [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: Need a pocket calculator wherever you go, and the stock calculator doesn't get the job done? This one does with a nice 'key' sound!

Need a pocket calculator wherever you go, and the stock calculator doesn't get the job done? This one does with a nice 'key' sound! Magic Launcher Pro Widgets [4.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A nifty app that lets you launch all apps in the App Store without missing a beat. Certainly makes using an already easy UI...well, easier!

A nifty app that lets you launch all apps in the App Store without missing a beat. Certainly makes using an already easy UI...well, easier! SMS Filter for Doge [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: Filter incoming text messages with this app so that you do not get inundated with spam and other useless, time-sapping messages.

Filter incoming text messages with this app so that you do not get inundated with spam and other useless, time-sapping messages. Adblocker for YouTube [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Hate ads on YouTube but are too cheap for a Premium subscription? Perhaps this app might help your viewing experience be more enjoyable.

iOS games

Roterra - Flip the Fairy Tale [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: There are over 80 hand-crafted puzzles where you need to find the right path to locate the exit on each level.

There are over 80 hand-crafted puzzles where you need to find the right path to locate the exit on each level. Cartoon Craft [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Orcs duke it out against humans in this RTS that has extremely cute graphics, but do not mistake that for it being easy!

Orcs duke it out against humans in this RTS that has extremely cute graphics, but do not mistake that for it being easy! The Sense Point [4.0-stars / $2.99 ]: A claymation game that is beautiful to look at, where you indulge in this visual adventure title.

A claymation game that is beautiful to look at, where you indulge in this visual adventure title. Sootly [4.9-stars / $1.99 ]: A logic puzzle that is guaranteed to get your mind jogging on a daily basis. Dare you give it a go?

A logic puzzle that is guaranteed to get your mind jogging on a daily basis. Dare you give it a go? Dig Deep: Gold Miner [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Remember Dig Dug? That classic game gets new graphics with new gameplay elements as you dig your way to riches.

That's it for now when it comes to this weekend's free apps! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth installing here, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list for this weekend? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections for this weekend before we embark on curating another list next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!