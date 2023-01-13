Free Android & iOS apps of the week: Free or bust!

At NextPit, we search high and low each week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store which are available for free. Now, these apps normally come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated every fortnight. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Here is a hat tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

All TV Screen Mirroring PRO ( $11.99 ) : Want to cast whatever is on your smartphone screen to a TV? Here's an app that can do so.

: Want to cast whatever is on your smartphone screen to a TV? Here's an app that can do so. Constellations TV Wallpaper ( $1.49 ) : Have some battery life to spare on your phone? This app lets you view constellations on your phone in the form of wallpaper!

: Have some battery life to spare on your phone? This app lets you view constellations on your phone in the form of wallpaper! Game Turbo Booster Pro ( $0.49 ) : This app claims to be able to provide a performance boost to your smartphone while gaming.

: This app claims to be able to provide a performance boost to your smartphone while gaming. Snipback ( $2.99 ): Capture all that is going on in an audio format with this app.

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Burning Fortress 2 ( $0.49 ) : A tower defense game where you need to mow down as many enemies as possible and ensure they do not breach your defenses!

: A tower defense game where you need to mow down as many enemies as possible and ensure they do not breach your defenses! Warriors Market Mayhem ( $0.99 ) : Get the right kind of heroes to be able to overcome enemies!

: Get the right kind of heroes to be able to overcome enemies! Word Chess Pro ( $1.49 ) : Test your brain power by searching for the most number of words in this game.

: Test your brain power by searching for the most number of words in this game. Dungeon Princess 2 ( $0.99 ) : An RPG hack-and-slash that will see you level up and grow more powerful as you empty dungeon after dungeon of monsters.

: An RPG hack-and-slash that will see you level up and grow more powerful as you empty dungeon after dungeon of monsters. Merge Cafe Premium ( $4.99 ) : How good are you at running a cafe? Find out in this game!

: How good are you at running a cafe? Find out in this game! Bumgineer ( $0.99 ) : You are an engineer who is stuck in a time loop and attempting to stop the apocalypse.

: You are an engineer who is stuck in a time loop and attempting to stop the apocalypse. Defense Zone 3 ( $2.99 ): Play this war-based tower defense game in extremely high-resolution graphics.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

iPlayText ( $2.99 ) : Playback text in an audio format with this app. Perfect when you are driving and want to 'read' an article.

: Playback text in an audio format with this app. Perfect when you are driving and want to 'read' an article. Cloud Notes ( $1.99 ) : Write down your thoughts and store them on the cloud.

: Write down your thoughts and store them on the cloud. Bloquealos ( $2.99 ) : An ad-blocking app that will hopefully make your iPhone experience a more enjoyable one.

: An ad-blocking app that will hopefully make your iPhone experience a more enjoyable one. Animatix: Photo Animation ( $2.99 ) : Jazz up your collection of photos with this cool app.

: Jazz up your collection of photos with this cool app. Coptic Keyboard ( $0.99 ): A fully integrated Coptic keyboard if you ever need one.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.