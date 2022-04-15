Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ($1.99) : Tune your smartphone sound output to suit the content or your preferences, whether you use the integrated speakers or headphones.

: Tune your smartphone sound output to suit the content or your preferences, whether you use the integrated speakers or headphones. Touch Lock ($0.99) : Disable unwanted touch controls while playing media, especially for kids while binge-watching streaming videos.

: Disable unwanted touch controls while playing media, especially for kids while binge-watching streaming videos. Miracast For Android to TV ($11.99) : Stream your phone screen to a compatible Miracast device and watch your videos and photos on the big screen.

: Stream your phone screen to a compatible Miracast device and watch your videos and photos on the big screen. Knobby volume control ($0.99) : Give the volume control a retro look with a rotary dial with different themes to choose.

Free Android games

Trojan War Premium ($0.99) : Train your warriors and pray for the gods to conquer Troy.

: Train your warriors and pray for the gods to conquer Troy. ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant ($0.99) : An idle RPG where you "control" the always forgotten knight's assistant.

: An idle RPG where you "control" the always forgotten knight's assistant. Tales of Illyria:Fallen Knight ($0.99) [Ends on Sunday (17)]: The first episode in the series, choose your own path in this story-driven RPG.

[Ends on Sunday (17)]: The first episode in the series, choose your own path in this story-driven RPG. Tales of Illyria:The Iron Wall ($0.99) [Ends on Sunday (17)]: Defend the Iron Wall as Kepri, a priestess in a land where women are not respected in the second episode of the series.

[Ends on Sunday (17)]: Defend the Iron Wall as Kepri, a priestess in a land where women are not respected in the second episode of the series. Tales of Illyria:Destinies ($0.99) [Ends on Sunday (17)]: In the third episode, uncover more personal stories with over 60 hours of gameplay.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Pixelizator ($0.99) : Hide unnecessary details from photos or simply apply an 8-bit style to your pictures.

: Hide unnecessary details from photos or simply apply an 8-bit style to your pictures. Phone Drive ($3.99) : Sync files with your Windows or Mac PCs using the iPhone or iPad as a portable storage device.

: Sync files with your Windows or Mac PCs using the iPhone or iPad as a portable storage device. Depello ($0.99) : Add a creative touch to your images by giving them a black-and-white effect while preserving some colors.

: Add a creative touch to your images by giving them a black-and-white effect while preserving some colors. Remember: Stickies Widget ($0.99) : Pin important notes and reminders on your iPhone's home screen.

: Pin important notes and reminders on your iPhone's home screen. Interactive Thesaurus ($2.99) : Improve your English vocabulary by exploring the meanings and relations of over 200.000 words.

Free iOS games

Toppl ($1.99) : Test your tridimensional skills in this spatial puzzle with 40 different levels.

: Test your tridimensional skills in this spatial puzzle with 40 different levels. Space Raiders RPG ($0.99) : Lead the human resistance against the alien invaders in this strategy RPG.

: Lead the human resistance against the alien invaders in this strategy RPG. Mad Truck 2 ($1.99) : Do you think it is easy to drive a Monster Truck? Prove it by reaching the end of the stages in the allotted time.

: Do you think it is easy to drive a Monster Truck? Prove it by reaching the end of the stages in the allotted time. Tiny Runner ($1.99) : Put your reflexes to the test in this 2D side-scroller endless runner.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.