Tech & Community
NextPit

Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
NextPit Apps of the week 2
© NextPit

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Get a 30-day Free Prime Video
with unlimited photo storage

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

  • Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ($1.99): Tune your smartphone sound output to suit the content or your preferences, whether you use the integrated speakers or headphones.
  • Touch Lock ($0.99): Disable unwanted touch controls while playing media, especially for kids while binge-watching streaming videos.
  • Miracast For Android to TV ($11.99): Stream your phone screen to a compatible Miracast device and watch your videos and photos on the big screen.
  • Knobby volume control ($0.99): Give the volume control a retro look with a rotary dial with different themes to choose.

Free Android games

Get a 30-day Free Prime Gaming
with Amazon Prime Trial

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

  • Pixelizator ($0.99): Hide unnecessary details from photos or simply apply an 8-bit style to your pictures.
  • Phone Drive ($3.99): Sync files with your Windows or Mac PCs using the iPhone or iPad as a portable storage device.
  • Depello ($0.99): Add a creative touch to your images by giving them a black-and-white effect while preserving some colors.
  • Remember: Stickies Widget ($0.99): Pin important notes and reminders on your iPhone's home screen.
  • Interactive Thesaurus ($2.99): Improve your English vocabulary by exploring the meanings and relations of over 200.000 words.

Free iOS games

  • Toppl ($1.99): Test your tridimensional skills in this spatial puzzle with 40 different levels.
  • Space Raiders RPG ($0.99): Lead the human resistance against the alien invaders in this strategy RPG.
  • Mad Truck 2 ($1.99): Do you think it is easy to drive a Monster Truck? Prove it by reaching the end of the stages in the allotted time.
  • Tiny Runner ($1.99): Put your reflexes to the test in this 2D side-scroller endless runner.
Get a 7-day Free Apple TV+ trial

NextPit's app central

Best Android apps Best iPhone apps
Best free Android Apps
Best messaging apps Best free music download apps
Best music streaming apps Best movie and video streaming apps
Best camera apps Best photo editors
Best fitness apps Best dating apps
Best calorie counting apps Best pedometer apps
Best Android customization apps Best Android launchers
Best Android keyboards Best Android file managers
Best Android browsers Best Android lock screen apps
Best calendar apps Best e-mail apps
Best note-taking apps Best cloud storage apps
Best weather apps Best Android offline maps apps
Best Android food ordering apps Best Android grocery apps
How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed 

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing