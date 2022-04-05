Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We meet again on NextPit for our list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly, with at least two weekly editions, on Tuesday and Friday. Between the publication and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

ProCam X ($5.00) : With over 17,000 ratings on the Google Play Store with an average of 4.4 stars you can't go wrong with this featureful camera app!

: With over 17,000 ratings on the Google Play Store with an average of 4.4 stars you can't go wrong with this featureful camera app! Screen Draw Screenshot Pro ($3.49) : A useful sidebar with several screen capture tools, especially useful for quick editing of screenshots!

: A useful sidebar with several screen capture tools, especially useful for quick editing of screenshots! Behavioral Observation Tool ($5.99) : A tool for behavioral data collection and analysis, you can track frequency, latency and more reactions from your specimens.

: A tool for behavioral data collection and analysis, you can track frequency, latency and more reactions from your specimens. Binary Calculator Pro ($1.49) : Do quick binary calculations. The functions are quite basic, like addition, subtraction and division but it can help you refresh your skills!

: Do quick binary calculations. The functions are quite basic, like addition, subtraction and division but it can help you refresh your skills! GPS Speed Pro ($0.99) : A GPS-based app that acts as a speedometer and shows you all relevant information about your current route.

: A GPS-based app that acts as a speedometer and shows you all relevant information about your current route. Unit Converter Pro ($0.99) : Premium conversion app with thousands of positive reviews on the Google Play Store. Literally, an all-in-one tool!

Free Android games

Freebloks VIP ($3.00) : The Android version of the popular board game Blokus. Fill the board with as many pieces as possible to win the game!

: The Android version of the popular board game Blokus. Fill the board with as many pieces as possible to win the game! Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game ($0.99) : Equip your warrior with powerful gear and take on hordes of creatures in this action-packed side-scrolling slasher!

: Equip your warrior with powerful gear and take on hordes of creatures in this action-packed side-scrolling slasher! Ruby Square ($0.99) : A puzzle game where you have to rotate the cubes to get the colors to match across 700 levels!

: A puzzle game where you have to rotate the cubes to get the colors to match across 700 levels! Dungeon Corporation S ($1.49) : An all-time favorite in our temporarily free app list. Defeat the corporate monsters and upgrade your equipment in this idle dungeon game.

: An all-time favorite in our temporarily free app list. Defeat the corporate monsters and upgrade your equipment in this idle dungeon game. [VIP]Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($1.99): If Doom had a child with Plants Vs. Zombies this would be it. Unleash unlimited firepower upon demons and unlock even crazier weapons!

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

minder ($8.99) : An intuitive wellness app that combines several postures and breathing techniques to help you achieve mindfulness.

: An intuitive wellness app that combines several postures and breathing techniques to help you achieve mindfulness. Navigate to Photo ($0.99) : With this app, you can easily retrace the places where you took your images and add them to your GPS app.

: With this app, you can easily retrace the places where you took your images and add them to your GPS app. Easy Filters ($0.99) : A one-tap solution for image cropping and editing!

: A one-tap solution for image cropping and editing! Percentage Solver ($1.99) : A percentage calculator for people who skipped math classes like me. It will help you calculate discounts and more while also showing you the detailed process in hopes that you will learn it eventually.

: A percentage calculator for people who skipped math classes like me. It will help you calculate discounts and more while also showing you the detailed process in hopes that you will learn it eventually. Mencal ($0.99) : In case the app above was not enough, Mencal will help you train your mental math skills so that you do not need a calculator ever again. It does that by providing a comprehensive list of mathematical tricks to help you solve any problem!

Free iOS games

Hex - AI Board Game ($0.99) : An iOS version of the classic puzzle Hex. Outwit other players or the A.I on a 6 x 6 game board.

: An iOS version of the classic puzzle Hex. Outwit other players or the A.I on a 6 x 6 game board. Paintiles ($0.99) : Paint tiles to solve the levels in this relaxing puzzle game.

: Paint tiles to solve the levels in this relaxing puzzle game. 8-bit Console Tank ($4.99) : A blast from the past! Remember Tank 1980? You can now play it on iOS.

: A blast from the past! Remember Tank 1980? You can now play it on iOS. Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe ($3 .99) : Explore a 3D forest in this platformer that features 8 different worlds and local co-op!

: Explore a 3D forest in this platformer that features 8 different worlds and local co-op! 2048 - AI Solver ($0.99) : A mind-numbingly difficult puzzle game that has been making rounds for a few years on the internet. Now you can play it right on your phone. If you get stuck, you try the Uno reverse card to machine learning: The A.I will provide solutions for you and you can learn from watching how it tackles the problems.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.