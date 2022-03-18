Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free
We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.
Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.
Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Free Android apps
- Premium Camera
($2.49): This app offers the possibility to take a series of photos with a timer. You also have burst mode and photo filters available.
- AppLock Pro
($2.49): With this personal security app you can lock access to your WhatsApp, Instagram or Gallery apps with fingerprint, password or pattern lock.
- Gallery
($2.99): A smart photo album app to organize photos and videos in a few minutes. Manage files with features like copy, move, rename with a nice UX.
- 4K Video Player
($2.99): Watch videos in many formats with support for codecs like H264, HEVC, MPEG and more. From Full HD to 4K. The app also offers preview function.
- Status Saver
($2.99): Download photos or videos status from WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Access your recent saved images and videos.
- Document Scanner - Scan PDF
($2.99): Scan documents, books, ID cards and more. With this solution, you will be able to organize all your pdf files and even apply filters on your documents.
Free Android games
- Mental Hospital III
($0.99): This first-person horror has delightful graphics and an awarded atmosphere. Here, the main character is in a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are made. The goal is to emerge from this place alive!
- Classic Offline Sudoku
($2.49): Enjoy another unlimited Sudoku puzzle game with no internet restrictions.
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight
($0.99): A 4.5 stars arcade game for Android without advertising. The game gives you many opportunities to gain coins and the graphics are really nice.
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG
($3.49): A game based in the 90’s classic JRPGs that is story-driven and allows you to explore a RPG world full of surprises. The best part of it is that you can play it offline!
- Bricks Breaker Pro
($3.99): Find the best positions to damage a great amount of bricks at once! With endless gameplay the challenge here is to make your high score.
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight
($0.99): A dark fantasy action RPG where the goal is to obliterate your enemies and conquer dungeons. The animations are inspired by fighting games and you can choose among warriors and multiple weapons.
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower
($3.49): A different take on the well-established solitaire card game, build your tower earning furniture, characters, and decor playing classics like TriPeaks and minigames.
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store
Free iOS apps
- Breathing Zone
($2.99): Stressed with all the things happening around you? This app helps you relax using breathing exercises. The app is so good that we decide to write a whole article on it.
- PDF Max Pro
($4.99): A companion for the well known PDF Max for macOS, this app offers a professional experience on marking up documents with highlights and handwriting, inserting texts, fill out and signing PDFs.
- RGB Keyboard
($0.99): What about spice up you keyboard? With this app you have an animated lighting experience while writing your stuff!
- GPS Tracks
($3.99): With this app you can track your outdoor activities, to navigate to waypoints and to store your favorite destinations. The UX is pretty great too.
- TeacherKit Classroom Manager
($1.99): This segmented app helps educators with managing time and activities. Also features options to maintain grade-books and to take attendance to behavior management and progress reports.
- Food Intolerances
($8.99): An awarded app to help you to stick to a restricted diet after being diagnosed with food intolerances, sensitivities or allergies.
- Pro Finder - Find My Bluetooth
($4.99): This app is a tool to find smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones or any other Bluetooth 4.0 devices by measuring signal strength.
- Language Translator by Mate
($29.99): Mate is a translator app that lets you translate words, texts and speech anywhere on your iPhone or iPad. And also works offline. Mate supports 103 languages.
Free iOS games
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game
($0.99): A puzzle game where the goal is to move a small robot from A to B by moving a robot around. My colleague Carsten Drees also tested it this week.
- Cosmic Frontline AR
($2.99): Available for iPhone and iPad, Cosmic Frontline is an AR strategy game with 3D graphics and spaceship battles.
- Dragon Flight Simulator Games
($9.99): This game has dragons and flying simulation in its name. I don’t think you need much more than that to get it, right?
- Doterminism
($2.99): A minimalistic dutch designed game with a nice soundtrack in which you have to connect dots by removing parts of the artwork. Also great for relaxing.
- Board 2 Death
($1.99): Retro-looking skateboard game where you can unlock characters by collecting coins while doing tricks and avoiding obstacles.
- Moto Race Pro
($1.99): Physics-based game similar to Trials and many others, reach the end of the level as fast as possible without falling from your motorbike.
- Paths of Atlantis
($0.99): Rotate floating tiles to find your way in a mysterious undersea dungeon.
What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.
