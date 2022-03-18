Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We are back for NextPit's bi-weekly list of mobile apps and games for your Android phone or iPhone that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday. Between this page going online and the time you view this article, some apps may have become paid again. Google Play Store's limited-time deals on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store deals since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid.

Quick tip: Have you found an interesting app, but you can't really use it at the moment? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way, the app will become part of your app library, and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss out on a short-lived promotion.

Temporarily free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

Premium Camera ($2.49) : This app offers the possibility to take a series of photos with a timer. You also have burst mode and photo filters available.

: This app offers the possibility to take a series of photos with a timer. You also have burst mode and photo filters available. AppLock Pro ($2.49) : With this personal security app you can lock access to your WhatsApp, Instagram or Gallery apps with fingerprint, password or pattern lock.

: With this personal security app you can lock access to your WhatsApp, Instagram or Gallery apps with fingerprint, password or pattern lock. Gallery ($2.99) : A smart photo album app to organize photos and videos in a few minutes. Manage files with features like copy, move, rename with a nice UX.

: A smart photo album app to organize photos and videos in a few minutes. Manage files with features like copy, move, rename with a nice UX. 4K Video Player ($2.99) : Watch videos in many formats with support for codecs like H264, HEVC, MPEG and more. From Full HD to 4K. The app also offers preview function.

: Watch videos in many formats with support for codecs like H264, HEVC, MPEG and more. From Full HD to 4K. The app also offers preview function. Status Saver ($2.99) : Download photos or videos status from WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Access your recent saved images and videos.

: Download photos or videos status from WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. Access your recent saved images and videos. Document Scanner - Scan PDF ($2.99) : Scan documents, books, ID cards and more. With this solution, you will be able to organize all your pdf files and even apply filters on your documents.

Free Android games

Mental Hospital III ($0.99) : This first-person horror has delightful graphics and an awarded atmosphere. Here, the main character is in a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are made. The goal is to emerge from this place alive!

: This first-person horror has delightful graphics and an awarded atmosphere. Here, the main character is in a psychiatric hospital where secret experiments are made. The goal is to emerge from this place alive! Classic Offline Sudoku ($2.49) : Enjoy another unlimited Sudoku puzzle game with no internet restrictions.

: Enjoy another unlimited Sudoku puzzle game with no internet restrictions. Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight ($0.99) : A 4.5 stars arcade game for Android without advertising. The game gives you many opportunities to gain coins and the graphics are really nice.

: A 4.5 stars arcade game for Android without advertising. The game gives you many opportunities to gain coins and the graphics are really nice. Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG ($3.49) : A game based in the 90’s classic JRPGs that is story-driven and allows you to explore a RPG world full of surprises. The best part of it is that you can play it offline!

: A game based in the 90’s classic JRPGs that is story-driven and allows you to explore a RPG world full of surprises. The best part of it is that you can play it offline! Bricks Breaker Pro ($3.99) : Find the best positions to damage a great amount of bricks at once! With endless gameplay the challenge here is to make your high score.

: Find the best positions to damage a great amount of bricks at once! With endless gameplay the challenge here is to make your high score. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ($0.99) : A dark fantasy action RPG where the goal is to obliterate your enemies and conquer dungeons. The animations are inspired by fighting games and you can choose among warriors and multiple weapons.

: A dark fantasy action RPG where the goal is to obliterate your enemies and conquer dungeons. The animations are inspired by fighting games and you can choose among warriors and multiple weapons. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower ($3.49) : A different take on the well-established solitaire card game, build your tower earning furniture, characters, and decor playing classics like TriPeaks and minigames.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

Free iOS apps

Free iOS games

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to share your suggestions in the comments.