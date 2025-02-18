Score Free Access to These Premium Android & iOS Apps

We are excited to present our carefully curated list of essential free apps that you definitely shouldn't overlook this week! Our devoted team has scoured both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to discover some hidden treasures that usually come with a cost but are currently available at no charge for Android and iOS users alike.

As you gear up to download these amazing discoveries, we want to clarify that we haven't conducted extensive reviews or evaluations for each app this week, which deviates from our typical “Top 5 Apps of the Week” approach. Instead, we seek to showcase apps that boast impressive ratings and are truly free at this moment. Just a gentle reminder: while these apps are free, some may include optional in-app purchases or ads. Enjoy your exploration!

Tip: If you find an app that piques your interest but you don’t need it immediately, go ahead and download it anyway. Once installed, it will be considered “purchased” and will remain in your app library indefinitely—even if you decide to remove it from your phone right after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Dockalizer: Shortcut Assistant ( $0.99 ): Want an Apple dock on your Android device? Here's an app that does that.

): Want an Apple dock on your Android device? Here's an app that does that. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Need a second brain? Use this reminder app to get the job done.

): Need a second brain? Use this reminder app to get the job done. Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Here is one app that lets you convert different images into JPEG format.

): Here is one app that lets you convert different images into JPEG format. Stabilize Video ( $2.99 ): Want to capture some great-looking videos even on an entry-level phone? This app gets the job done.

): Want to capture some great-looking videos even on an entry-level phone? This app gets the job done. Liquid Glossy Live Wallpaper ( $1.49 ): Need a live wallpaper that offers something different and fluid? This is the app to try.

Free Android Games

Water Sort ( $2.99 ): A puzzle game that requires you to arrange colors into their respective tubes.

): A puzzle game that requires you to arrange colors into their respective tubes. Stroop Effect Test ( $3.49 ): Challenge your brain and mind with this mind-bending game that will certainly keep you on your toes.

): Challenge your brain and mind with this mind-bending game that will certainly keep you on your toes. Last Survivor: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): It is the zombie apocalypse, and it is up to you and your wits to remain alive with what you have.

): It is the zombie apocalypse, and it is up to you and your wits to remain alive with what you have. Undead City: Survivor Premium ( $0.99 ): You have a hero who goes around getting rid of the undead, but thankfully you can upgrade your hero over time.

): You have a hero who goes around getting rid of the undead, but thankfully you can upgrade your hero over time. Fastar VIP ( $0.99 ): How great are your reflexes? Is it fast enough to handle this fast-paced rhythm game?

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): Figure out what the weather is like outside so you can be prepared before leaving the home.

): Figure out what the weather is like outside so you can be prepared before leaving the home. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Love taking photos? Why not use this app to make sure that lighting is perfect.

): Love taking photos? Why not use this app to make sure that lighting is perfect. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat just in case an allergy hits, letting you pinpoint what went wrong.

): Keep track of what you eat just in case an allergy hits, letting you pinpoint what went wrong. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Need to design a resume when you are on the move? Get started with this app.

): Need to design a resume when you are on the move? Get started with this app. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Having a child is always a blessing. Use this app to keep track of all the 'firsts' in your little one's life.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Get the ball to drop into a cup at the bottom of the screen. How good is your estimation?

): Get the ball to drop into a cup at the bottom of the screen. How good is your estimation? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Collect a group of monsters, train them up, and send them out to fight. Rinse and repeat.

): Collect a group of monsters, train them up, and send them out to fight. Rinse and repeat. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Forget everything you know about the laws of physics, and ride a dragon instead in this unique 'flight' simulator.

): Forget everything you know about the laws of physics, and ride a dragon instead in this unique 'flight' simulator. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game that takes on a pirate theme, complete with different challenges for each level.

): A match-3 game that takes on a pirate theme, complete with different challenges for each level. My City: Doctor Hospital ( $3.99 ): The hospital can be a messy place, but why not let your little one find out what the mess is all about safely?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

You are welcome to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

That's all we have for this week! Do let us know if you have other recommendations by leaving a comment.