We're thrilled to unveil our handpicked selection of must-have free apps that are not to be missed this week! Our dedicated team has meticulously explored the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to find gems that typically come with a price tag but are currently free for both Android and iOS enthusiasts.

As you prepare to download these fantastic finds, it's worth mentioning that we haven't performed in-depth reviews or assessments on each app this time, marking a departure from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” format. Our aim is to highlight apps that have received outstanding ratings and are truly free right now. Just a friendly reminder: some may offer optional in-app purchases or include ads. Happy exploring!

Tip: If you find an app that piques your interest but you don’t need it immediately, go ahead and download it anyway. Once installed, it will be considered “purchased” and will remain in your app library indefinitely—even if you decide to remove it from your phone right after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Passport Photo: ID Photo Print ( $4.99 ): Need to get your passport photo taken? Use your smartphone camera and clean it up with this app.

): Need to get your passport photo taken? Use your smartphone camera and clean it up with this app. Sound Meter & Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Trying to figure out how noisy your surroundings are? This app will be able to do the trick.

): Trying to figure out how noisy your surroundings are? This app will be able to do the trick. NetMonitor Pro ( $5.99 ): More suitable for cellular network engineers, this app monitors the cellular network signal.

): More suitable for cellular network engineers, this app monitors the cellular network signal. Compress Video—Resize Video ( $2.99 ): Need to resize or compress videos before sending them to family and friends? This app should come in fine and dandy.

Free Android Games

Dungeon Corp. VIP ( $0.99 ): An idle game that sees you as an ordinary office drone level up and defeat monsters.

): An idle game that sees you as an ordinary office drone level up and defeat monsters. Blast & Smash ( $0.49 ): A match-3 game that features colorful and cute graphics that will keep the little ones enthralled for hours.

): A match-3 game that features colorful and cute graphics that will keep the little ones enthralled for hours. Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you go up against countless enemies before a showdown with larger-than-life bosses.

): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you go up against countless enemies before a showdown with larger-than-life bosses. Match 3 Jewel Crush & Smash ( $2.99 ): You can compete with friends from all over the world in this colorful match 3 games.

): You can compete with friends from all over the world in this colorful match 3 games. Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Defend your castle against incoming hordes with a hero to help turn the tide.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

CampNight ( $0.99 ): Want to listen to camping sounds at night? This app will certainly get you in the mood.

): Want to listen to camping sounds at night? This app will certainly get you in the mood. Pallette Hunt ( $0.29 ): Obtain different colors from a single photo using this app.

): Obtain different colors from a single photo using this app. Picker Wheel ( $4.99 ): Hit a dead end in your search for names? This app will provide you with some inspiration.

): Hit a dead end in your search for names? This app will provide you with some inspiration. omscillate: Meditation Guide ( $1.99 ): If you are looking for an app to help you meditate, this might just be it.

): If you are looking for an app to help you meditate, this might just be it. Chord Solver ( $0.59 ): Hate music theory? This app will be your good buddy then in helping you figure out the right chord.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Cypher Vocab ( $0.99 ): Here is a fun game for you to build up your vocabulary.

): Here is a fun game for you to build up your vocabulary. iRagdoll ( $0.99 ): If you love playing around with ragdoll physics, this game will provide you with its fair share of fun.

): If you love playing around with ragdoll physics, this game will provide you with its fair share of fun. EvoCreo ( $2.99 ): With more than 170 monsters to catch, train, battle, fight & evolve in a massive open world, you will never have a dull moment with this game!

): With more than 170 monsters to catch, train, battle, fight & evolve in a massive open world, you will never have a dull moment with this game! Endless Archery ( $1.99 ): An archery game that is relaxing and seamless as it moves from one part of the level to the other.

): An archery game that is relaxing and seamless as it moves from one part of the level to the other. Rooftop Snipers ( $0.99 ): The graphics might be blocky, but the business of sniping is serious. This two button local multiplayer game will require you to shoot your opponent off the map.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

You are welcome to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

That's all we have for the start of the week! Do let us know if you have other recommendations by leaving a comment.