We are excited to present our curated list of essential free apps that you simply can't overlook this week! Our devoted team has scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, uncovering applications that usually require payment but are now available at no cost for Android and iOS users.

Before you dive into downloading these treasures, we want to mention that we haven't conducted individual evaluations or reviews for each app this week, marking a shift from our standard “Top 5 Apps of the Week” feature. Our goal is to spotlight applications that boast stellar ratings and are genuinely free at the moment. Just a quick note: some may include optional in-app purchases or advertisements. Enjoy your exploration!

Tip: If you find an app that piques your interest but you don’t need it immediately, go ahead and download it anyway. Once installed, it will be considered “purchased” and will remain in your app library indefinitely—even if you decide to remove it from your phone right after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Net Signal Pro ( $0.49 ): An app that claims to detect the strength of network and wireless signals in the vicinity.

Illuminance - Lux Light Pro ( $0.49 ): Want to measure the amount of light in a room? Use this app to find out!

Who Uses My WiFi Pro ( $0.49 ): Think someone is using your WiFi without your knowledge? Why not use this app to discover who.

Countdown Widget - Time Until ( $0.99 ): If you need to have a countdown timer of sorts and don't want to resort to the default app on your phone, why not try something different?

Print Photo: Print to Size ( $2.99 ): Resize your favorite photos accordingly so that they can fit into all sorts of photo frames perfectly.

Free Android Games

Legacy 4: Tomb of Secrets ( $2.99 ): A visual adventure game as you explore unknown areas, discovering clues to mysteries, and solving puzzles.

Empire Warriors: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game where you have a hero to help turn the tide against seemingly overwhelming odds.

Fortress 2 ( $0.99 ): Make the right decisions when defending your fortress and your army will be overwhelmingly powerful.

Word Search Game: Offline ( $1.99 ): No internet, no problem! This game still works offline as you search for words in each level.

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Once you have a bestiary, train them and send them out to fight for you. Victories help them evolve and get more powerful.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

DotList ( $1.99 ): A list and task manager to help you get your life on track.

Whirlometer ( $0.49 ): Measure just how fast your turntable is spinning, alerting you if anything is amiss.

Somnus ( $18.99 ): This app offers fast & efficient anesthesia, surgical, and critical care case and procedure logging, where all your precious data will be saved to iCloud and encrypted to ensure privacy.

Simple Pace Calculator ( $2.99 ): A pace converter to help you achieve your next personal best.

Beat Maker - loops & drum pad ( $2.99 ): Easily create music without any effort and produce professional-quality tracks.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Tap Dot Tap ( $0.29 ): Just how fast are your reflexes? Give this game a go to find out!

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Make the right educated guess to try and capture the falling ball after it goes through a bunch of obstacles.

Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to fight, rinse and repeat.

Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): How does it feel like to fly a dragon? Why not download this game and find out?

My City: Star Stable Club ( $3.99 ): See just how happy your little one will be when he/she gets to own a pony without you having to sell your kidney.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

You are welcome to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

With that, we wind down the week with our list. Do let us know if you have other recommendations by leaving a comment.