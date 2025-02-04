We're thrilled to introduce you to our handpicked selection of must-have free apps that you absolutely should not miss this week! Our dedicated team has explored both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, uncovering apps that typically come with a price tag but are currently available at no cost for users on Android and iOS.

Before you start downloading these gems, we want to clarify that we haven't performed individual assessments or reviews for each application this time, signaling a departure from our usual “Top 5 Apps of the Week” column. We aim to highlight apps that have earned impressive ratings and are truly free right now. Just a friendly reminder: some may feature optional in-app purchases or ads. Happy exploring!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Lineblack - Red Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): This icon pack is interesting, as it showcases app icons in just red and black lines, hence its name.

): This icon pack is interesting, as it showcases app icons in just red and black lines, hence its name. Business Card Maker—Logo Card ( $4.99 ): Not sure whether business cards are still relevant these days, but this is a good place to start if you ever want one.

): Not sure whether business cards are still relevant these days, but this is a good place to start if you ever want one. Meteoroid Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): No, it is not the end of the world, but it sure is the end of boring, standard icons on your phone if you install this icon pack!

): No, it is not the end of the world, but it sure is the end of boring, standard icons on your phone if you install this icon pack! Voice Calculator Pro ( $9.99 ): Why not let this calculator read out the math? Comes in handy when you do not want to keep on referencing another screen visually.

): Why not let this calculator read out the math? Comes in handy when you do not want to keep on referencing another screen visually. Resume Builder—CV Maker ( $4.99 ): Create your own CV while you are on the move without needing a word processor.

Free Android Games

Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ): Protect your castle from hordes of advancing enemies by upgrading your weapons and turrets in each level.

): Protect your castle from hordes of advancing enemies by upgrading your weapons and turrets in each level. Image Puzzle Game ( $1.99 ): A simple puzzle game for those who love minimalist style apps and games.

): A simple puzzle game for those who love minimalist style apps and games. Cartoon Craft ( $1.99 ): This is one RTS done right for mobile, offering intense battles in cute, cartoonish graphics.

): This is one RTS done right for mobile, offering intense battles in cute, cartoonish graphics. EvoCreo—Pocket Monster Game ( $0.99 ): Sounds like a Pokémon clone? Well, at least it offers this tried-and-true genre from a different perspective.

): Sounds like a Pokémon clone? Well, at least it offers this tried-and-true genre from a different perspective. Traffic Jam Cars Puzzle Legend ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game that features cute graphics of cars, all stuck in a traffic jam which you need to clear.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): When you know what the weather is like outside, it allows you to better prepare yourself!

): When you know what the weather is like outside, it allows you to better prepare yourself! Light Meter—Film Photography ( $3.99 ): This app will help you measure the amount of natural light in the vicinity, letting you take better-looking photos.

): This app will help you measure the amount of natural light in the vicinity, letting you take better-looking photos. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat if you're allergic to certain food types.

): Keep track of what you eat if you're allergic to certain food types. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Design great-looking resumes while you are on the move… or maybe use LinkedIn instead? It's your call.

): Design great-looking resumes while you are on the move… or maybe use LinkedIn instead? It's your call. Feelly - Daily Mood Tracker ( $1.99 ): Keep track of your mood with this app so that you know when you're about to Hulk-out.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Colorzzle ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game that involves colors, if only there was a color-blind version of this!

): A puzzle game that involves colors, if only there was a color-blind version of this! EvoCreo—Pocket Monster Game ( $2.99 ): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle, make them more powerful. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?

): Capture monsters, train them, send them out to battle, make them more powerful. Sounds familiar, doesn't it? Kings Hero: Turn-Based Strategy ( $1.99 ): It is time to bust out your thinking cap and figure solutions in this unique turn-based strategy game to overcome your opponents.

): It is time to bust out your thinking cap and figure solutions in this unique turn-based strategy game to overcome your opponents. The Bug Butcher ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you go around, well, butchering bugs with a myriad weapons.

): A side-scrolling adventure game that sees you go around, well, butchering bugs with a myriad weapons. Endless Archery ( $1.99 ): While archery can be tense, this game is so laid back without any pressure, you can easily lose yourself in it as you progress from one level to the next seamlessly.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

You are welcome to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

