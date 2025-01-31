Are you ready to meet the weekend and recharge? We are excited to present our carefully selected collection of must-have free applications that you definitely don’t want to overlook this week! Our committed team has delved into both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, discovering apps that are usually priced but are currently accessible without charge for users on both Android and iOS devices.

Before you dive into downloading these essentials, please be aware that we haven't conducted individual tests or reviews for each app this time around, marking a shift from our typical "Top 5 Apps of the Week" format. Our goal is to showcase applications that boast excellent ratings and are genuinely free at the moment. Just a gentle reminder: some may include optional in-app purchases or advertisements. Enjoy your discovery!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Himawari Yellow Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): Boasting a transparent design, the icons offer a bright look on your phone screen.

): Boasting a transparent design, the icons offer a bright look on your phone screen. Android 12 Colors - Icon Pack ( $1.99 ): Want to enjoy shapeless icons inspired by the Android 12 color scheme? Get this icon pack and find out!

): Want to enjoy shapeless icons inspired by the Android 12 color scheme? Get this icon pack and find out! Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): Granted, all smartphones feature a flashlight app, but why not get a dedicated one instead?

): Granted, all smartphones feature a flashlight app, but why not get a dedicated one instead? Deals Tracker Pro ( $3.99 ): Grab the best online deals if you are a digital shopper with this app.

Free Android Games

Stick Warrior SuperHero Dragon ( $0.49 ): A beat 'em up that sees your warrior travel the world and compete with others to become the ultimate champion.

): A beat 'em up that sees your warrior travel the world and compete with others to become the ultimate champion. Crossword Quest Premium ( $2.99 ): There is nothing quite like a word puzzle game to tickle your brain, and this one requires you to solve crosswords.

): There is nothing quite like a word puzzle game to tickle your brain, and this one requires you to solve crosswords. Jewel Planet ( $2.99 ): A match-3 game that does require skill in addition to an element of luck to win.

): A match-3 game that does require skill in addition to an element of luck to win. Famous Quotes Guessing Pro ( $1.49 ): Think you are armed with a decent amount of general knowledge? Try out this quote guessing game!

): Think you are armed with a decent amount of general knowledge? Try out this quote guessing game! Word Connect Fun Puzzle Game ( $2.99 ): This is a game that requires you to have a pretty good grasp of vocabulary to progress from one level to another.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free – Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Chord Solver ( $0.59 ): This is a music theory app that helps you spell chords, scales, and identify intervals.

): This is a music theory app that helps you spell chords, scales, and identify intervals. Editorial ( $4.99 ): A plain text editor that you can carry with you on the go.

): A plain text editor that you can carry with you on the go. Baby Exercises: Tummy Time ( $0.99 ): Here's an app for parents who want to help their newborns exercise their neck muscles.

): Here's an app for parents who want to help their newborns exercise their neck muscles. Hindsight: Time Tracker ( $2.99 ): Want to know just how much time you've spent each day on different activities? This app will help you figure everything out.

): Want to know just how much time you've spent each day on different activities? This app will help you figure everything out. Lightoff - Workout Log ( $4.99 ): Keep track of your workouts so that you can be a better you.

Free Games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): It is time for you to visualize how the ball will fall into the cup from top to bottom.

): It is time for you to visualize how the ball will fall into the cup from top to bottom. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Never mind knowing how to train your dragon, learn how to fly one instead!

): Never mind knowing how to train your dragon, learn how to fly one instead! Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match 3 puzzle game with a pirate theme, where new challenges abound with increasingly more difficult levels!

): A match 3 puzzle game with a pirate theme, where new challenges abound with increasingly more difficult levels! My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): A hospital simulator for the little ones that will surely give them a grasp on how running hospital is like.

): A hospital simulator for the little ones that will surely give them a grasp on how running hospital is like. Kingdom Rush Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): A tower defense game that will have you on the edge of your seat with progressively more challenging levels.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

You are welcome to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.