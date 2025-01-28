Download These Free Apps for Android and iPhone Before They’re Gone

Are you charged and refreshed over the weekend? If so, we are happy to unveil our curated list of essential free apps that you won’t want to miss out on this week! Our dedicated team has thoroughly explored both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, unearthing applications that typically come with a price but are currently available at no charge for users on both Android and iOS platforms.

Before you start downloading these must-haves, we want to note that we haven't individually tested or reviewed each app this time, which is a departure from our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. Our aim is to highlight apps that have garnered impressive ratings and are truly free right now. Just a friendly reminder: some may have optional in-app purchases or display advertisements. Happy exploring!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

PhotoApp AI ( $6.49 ): You can call this a highly useful photo editor to modify your photos on your phone.

): You can call this a highly useful photo editor to modify your photos on your phone. Touch Lock ( $0.99 ): This app ensures that your screen remains locked, doing away with accidental touches.

Volume Scheduler: Auto Silent ( $0.99 ): Want to make sure your phone is silent at a certain time? This app gets the job done, fuss free.

): Want to make sure your phone is silent at a certain time? This app gets the job done, fuss free. Xproguard Anti-Theft ( $22.99 ): An app that claims to add another layer of security to your handset, discouraging theft and unauthorized access.

Binary Calculator Pro ( $0.99 ): Enjoy this free mathematical calculator that is capable of adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing numbers in binary format.

Free Android games

Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 2 ( $6.49 ): It is time to play the heroic princess and save your city from a great evil.

): It is time to play the heroic princess and save your city from a great evil. SPHAZE: Sci-fi Puzzle Game ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game that is set in a sci-fi setting that is lovely to look at even as you crack your brain.

Brain Game Find 5x ( $3.49 ): Think you are smart? Why not tease your brain with this game that contains plenty of puzzles!

): Think you are smart? Why not tease your brain with this game that contains plenty of puzzles! Shadow Hunter Offline Premium ( $0.99 ): Here's a horizontal hack-and-slash adventure game where you mow your way through endless enemies.

The Lost Treasure ( $3.99 ): A point-and-click visual adventure game that requires you to solve puzzles and put two-and-two together along the way.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Vostok - Story Maker ( $0.99 ): If you want to create a collage from your photo album, this app might come in handy.

): If you want to create a collage from your photo album, this app might come in handy. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Want to spruce up your photos? Use this photo filter app.

Origami Paper Fold ( $2.49 ): Should you have plenty of free time to spare, why not learn how to make some craft?

): Should you have plenty of free time to spare, why not learn how to make some craft? Bookends ( $10.99 ): This reference management app will certainly come in handy for scholars and those doing research.

Tiny Planner ( $19.99 ): Want an app to keep your life organized? Tiny Planner does seem to fit the bill perfectly.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Command Word Jumble Complete ( $4.99 ): Unscramble words, reveal hidden meanings, and basically take full advantage of your vocabulary.

): Unscramble words, reveal hidden meanings, and basically take full advantage of your vocabulary. Lyrica: Drunken Moon ( $1.99 ): A music-based game that combines lyrics, making it a rather interesting gaming experience.

The Lost Treasure ( $3.99 ): A point-and-click adventure game with numerous places to explore as you search for pirate's treasure.

): A point-and-click adventure game with numerous places to explore as you search for pirate's treasure. King's Hero: Turn Based Strategy ( $1.99 ): A classical RPG with turn-based combat in the same vein as that of Heroes of Might & Magic.

Arcs ( $1.99 ): 100 circular puzzles for you to solve, each of them offering more challenge than before.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the fast-evolving world of mobile apps, a handful of companies employ crafty tactics to capitalize on your personal data. But don’t worry, fellow tech aficionados; we have some vital strategies to help you better protect your cherished information. It’s essential to be vigilant about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contact list? Or how could a flashlight app justify requiring your exact location? By carefully controlling the permissions you accept, you can significantly shield your personal details from unwarranted access.

Feel free to dive into the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS devices, all while resting assured that your data remains secure and safeguarded.

As we conclude the first edition of this week’s roundup of the best free apps, we want to hear from you! Are there any apps or games that you think would pique the interest of the nextpit community? We encourage you to share your recommendations in the comments section below.