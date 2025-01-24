Get These Android and iPhone Apps for Free Before They’re Paid Again

TGIF! It is nice to know that the weekend is here once again, where everyone has a chance to recuperate and catch their breath. We’re excited to present our latest handpicked selection of must-have free apps that you definitely want to check out this week. Our team has scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to uncover applications that usually come with a price tag but are currently available at no cost for both Android and iOS users.

Before you dive into downloading these gems, it's important to mention that we haven’t individually tested or reviewed each app this time around, marking a shift from our regular "Top 5 Apps of the Week" segment. Our goal here is to spotlight applications that have received high ratings and are genuinely free at the moment. Just a quick heads-up: some may offer optional in-app purchases or feature advertisements. Enjoy your app discovery journey!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Iris Light Flat 3D Icon Pack ( $0.49 ): An icon pack that changes the way your Android handset looks like.

90s Music Radio Pro ( $0.90 ): Stream hit music from the 1990s with this unique app that shares culture from the previous century with the current generation.

Math Up to 100 ( $2.49 ): This app recognizes handwritten input that makes it a more natural method of learning math, especially for the younger ones.

Matrix Determinant Pro ( $0.49 ): Need a quick calculating app to figure out matrices? This app is a math calculator, which can calculate the determinant of a matrix.

How Much Can I Spend? ( $2.99 ): Not everyone is a billionaire, so this app comes in handy to help you track your spending.

Free Android games

WindWings ( $0.99 ): A frenetic shoot 'em up that will require your reflexes to be at their very best.

Live or Die Survival Pro ( $0.49 ): This game places you in dire straits, where you need to keep your wits about you to remain alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

Tower Defense Legend 5 Pro ( $0.49 ): A tower defense game that keeps you on the edge of your seat as endless waves of enemies bear down upon you.

Dungeon Corp. S ( $1.49 ): A really wacky game set in an office environment where you encounter various monsters and vanquish them to level up.

Words & Cards Pro ( $1.49 ): Just how many words can you find in a jumbled mess of letters in this game?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): Keep track of your newborn baby's development over the first few weeks with this app, making sure you never miss a moment.

Weather+ ( $0.99 ): The weather can be a very fickle thing, so making sure you keep tabs on what's happening outside helps you prepare everything better.

Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Want to cobble up a resume on the fly? This app will help you do so.

mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): If you want to keep track of what you eat to make sure you don't take in anything allergic, this can be helpful.

Good Grade ( $2.99 ): A photo editor and color grading app that you can bring with you wherever you go.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A single-player premium RPG that is featured in 8-bit graphics, with interesting battles that require some important decision-making which will impact the story.

Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): Flying a plane is one thing, but flying a dragon? It doesn't seem to be as easy as it sounds.

My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Running a hospital is no child's play, but you can let your child play with this hospital simulation game!

Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 puzzle game that features a pirate theme with fire and water elemental obstacles to boot.

Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Hordes of enemies are knocking at your castle's door. How will you repel them?

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

