Welcome to the start of a refreshing week after a relaxing weekend! We’re thrilled to share our latest curated list of essential free apps that you shouldn’t miss this week. We've explored both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to find applications that typically require payment but are currently available for free on Android and iOS devices.

Before you jump into downloading and installing these apps, please note that we haven’t tested or reviewed each one individually, which distinguishes this from our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. Our aim here is to highlight apps that boast strong ratings and are truly free right now. Just a little reminder: a few may present optional in-app purchases or contain advertisements. Happy exploring!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Linea - Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): If you want to spruce up your smartphone's user interface, this is one icon pack that gets the job done.

): If you want to spruce up your smartphone's user interface, this is one icon pack that gets the job done. 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.70 ): Stream hit music from the 1980s with this unique app.

): Stream hit music from the 1980s with this unique app. AppLock Pro ( $4.49 ): Keep your apps private with another layer of security.

): Keep your apps private with another layer of security. Fraction Maths Pro ( $0.99 ): Need a quick calculating app to figure out fractions? This might be the app to do so.

): Need a quick calculating app to figure out fractions? This might be the app to do so. Temperature Converter Pro ( $0.99 ): No need to squeeze unnecessary brain power anymore in figuring out the temperature now.

Free Android games

The Wordies Pro ( $1.49 ): A relaxing word search game that helps you kill time without getting all stressed out.

): A relaxing word search game that helps you kill time without getting all stressed out. Hero of the Kingdom: Tales 1 ( $6.49 ): There is a looming dragon threat coming, make sure you prepare the villagers for it!

): There is a looming dragon threat coming, make sure you prepare the villagers for it! Survival Dungeon: Loot RPG Pro ( $0.49 ): A mobile roguelike action RPG where you explore different dungeons and engage in battles.

): A mobile roguelike action RPG where you explore different dungeons and engage in battles. Magnet Balls Pro Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Remember Puzzle Bobble? This is something along the same lines, without cute dinosaurs.

): Remember Puzzle Bobble? This is something along the same lines, without cute dinosaurs. Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ): It is up to you to save the galaxy once again from endless waves of invaders from outer space.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Strength Flight ( $2.99 ): Want to bring your strength level to new heights? This app will hopefully help you be on that path.

): Want to bring your strength level to new heights? This app will hopefully help you be on that path. Reverse Videos ( $0.99 ): Here is a different video editing app where it basically does what it is named after - reversing videos.

): Here is a different video editing app where it basically does what it is named after - reversing videos. Liftoff Workout Log ( $4.99 ): Anything that can be measured, can be improved. Get better with your workouts by keeping track of them.

): Anything that can be measured, can be improved. Get better with your workouts by keeping track of them. Hidgets ( $2.99 ): View more health widgets on your phone's home screen with this.

): View more health widgets on your phone's home screen with this. Loscil - Adrift ( $2.99 ): This is a collection of 4 pieces of endless music by ambient musician loscil, where it relies on structured random selection that plays music continuously.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

PicaSim ( $2.99 ): Learn how to fly different aircraft with this game.

): Learn how to fly different aircraft with this game. The Bug Butcher ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling shooter where you use your wits and reflexes to get rid of enemies.

): A side-scrolling shooter where you use your wits and reflexes to get rid of enemies. Hack RUN ( $2.99 ): Live the exciting (and perhaps glamorous?) life of a hacker with this game.

): Live the exciting (and perhaps glamorous?) life of a hacker with this game. PuzzlAR: World Tour ( $0.99 ): Join the navy, see the world? Nah, you can do so via this game now.

): Join the navy, see the world? Nah, you can do so via this game now. The Brilliant Kid ( $1.99 ): An educational game for the little ones to keep them occupied.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the rapidly changing landscape of mobile applications, a select few engage in clever strategies to profit by harvesting and exploiting your personal information. However, there's no need to panic, tech enthusiasts; we've got essential tips to enhance the protection of your valuable data. It's crucial to stay alert when it comes to granting permissions for the apps you choose to install.

Ask yourself why a simple alarm clock would need access to your camera or contacts. Or what possible reason could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By judiciously managing the permissions you allow, you can effectively safeguard your personal information from unwanted scrutiny.

You are welcome to explore the extensive selection of free applications available for your Android or iOS devices, all while maintaining confidence that your data is secure and well-protected.

With that, we have finished the first edition of this week's article. Are there any apps or games you think the nextpit community would benefit from? Please let us know in the comments.