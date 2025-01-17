Welcome to a brand new weekend after a grueling week at work! We're excited to present you with our latest selection of this week’s must-have free apps. We've scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to unearth applications that usually come at a cost but are currently accessible for free on Android and iOS.

Before you dive into downloading and installing any of these apps, please keep in mind that we haven't individually downloaded or reviewed each one, which sets this apart from our typical "Top 5 Apps of the Week" roundup. Our focus here is on apps that have received solid ratings and are genuinely available at no charge right now. Just a heads-up: some of these may offer additional features through in-app purchases or may include ads. Enjoy exploring!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ): Create shortcuts for apps, activities, and other functions on your Android phone.

): Create shortcuts for apps, activities, and other functions on your Android phone. Offline Password Manager ( $0.99 ): Manage passwords offline with this app, and when you're offline, you can't have your information stolen digitally!

): Manage passwords offline with this app, and when you're offline, you can't have your information stolen digitally! Stich Photos: Long Screenshot ( $2.99 ): Sometimes, capturing information on a single screenshot just isn't enough. Stitch screenshots together!

): Sometimes, capturing information on a single screenshot just isn't enough. Stitch screenshots together! Xproguard Password Manager ( $22.99 ): Need an app to store all your passwords so that you don't have to crack your brain? This might just be it.

): Need an app to store all your passwords so that you don't have to crack your brain? This might just be it. Water Reflection Photo Effects ( $0.99 ): Want to spruce up your photos with some snazzy water reflection effects? Here's the app to do so.

Free Android games

Defense Zone HD ( $2.99 ): A tower defense game with amazing graphics that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

): A tower defense game with amazing graphics that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Cytus II ( $1.99 ): A rhythm game that requires your sense of timing to be at the top of your game.

): A rhythm game that requires your sense of timing to be at the top of your game. Zombie Age 2 Premium Shooter ( $0.99 ): Any zombie apocalypse pretty much sums up as the end of the world, so use all your wits to survive.

): Any zombie apocalypse pretty much sums up as the end of the world, so use all your wits to survive. Words All Around PRO ( $1.49 ): Sit back, relax, and check out just how many words can you find in each level.

): Sit back, relax, and check out just how many words can you find in each level. Spaxe: Space Arcade ( $1.00 ): Save the universe from a seemingly endless wave of enemies in space. It is procedurally generated, so no two playthroughs are the same.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Patagonia AI ( $2.99 ): An AI chat that respects your privacy, so speak up!

): An AI chat that respects your privacy, so speak up! Norwegian Verb ( $9.99 ): If you are interested in picking up Norwegian as a language, why not begin with verbs?

): If you are interested in picking up Norwegian as a language, why not begin with verbs? Taratilia ( $4.99 ): There's so much that's wrong in this world today, praying might seem to be a good option even as a release valve. This app helps you get started.

): There's so much that's wrong in this world today, praying might seem to be a good option even as a release valve. This app helps you get started. Map Redirect for Map Links ( $1.99 ): Have more control over your phone by choosing how you would like to open map links.

): Have more control over your phone by choosing how you would like to open map links. Hindsight: Time Tracker ( $2.99 ): "Where did the time go?" Never have to ask that question again with this app as you keep track of every single second.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cytus II ( $1.99 ): If you're a loner and love solving word puzzles on your own, this is the perfect fit.

): If you're a loner and love solving word puzzles on your own, this is the perfect fit. IQ Test Pro Edition ( $2.99 ): Ready to see just how high (or otherwise!) your IQ is? Give this game a go.

): Ready to see just how high (or otherwise!) your IQ is? Give this game a go. Hack NET ( $2.99 ): Talk about a walk down memory lane! Use old-school prompts (like DOS and UNIX) to access virtual programs and systems.

): Talk about a walk down memory lane! Use old-school prompts (like DOS and UNIX) to access virtual programs and systems. Water Drops: Music Kids Game ( $2.99 ): A cute game where you create your very own music with nothing more than pots, pans, and of course, water drops.

): A cute game where you create your very own music with nothing more than pots, pans, and of course, water drops. Word Jam ( $2.99 ): This game doesn't need an Internet connection, letting you unscramble words to progress.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the rapidly changing landscape of mobile applications, a select few engage in clever strategies to profit by harvesting and exploiting your personal information. However, there's no need to panic, tech enthusiasts; we've got essential tips to enhance the protection of your valuable data. It's crucial to stay alert when it comes to granting permissions for the apps you choose to install.

Ask yourself why a simple alarm clock would need access to your camera or contacts. Or what possible reason could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By judiciously managing the permissions you allow, you can effectively safeguard your personal information from unwanted scrutiny.

You are welcome to explore the extensive selection of free applications available for your Android or iOS devices, all while maintaining confidence that your data is secure and well-protected.

Here are our recommendations for the second edition of this week's article. Are there any apps or games you think the nextpit community would enjoy? Please let us know in the comments.