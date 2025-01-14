Here's to a brand new week, and with that, we bring you yet another edition of the free apps of the week. We have looked through both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to discover apps that typically come with a price tag but are currently available for free on Android and iOS.

Before you download and install any of the listed apps, please bear in mind the following: we did not download or review every app listed here, which is different from our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. Our main focus here is on apps that boast solid ratings and are genuinely free at this moment. However, be aware that some may offer enhanced functionalities through in-app purchases or have advertisements included.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $2.99 ): If you do not have any kind of optical image stabilization on your phone when recording video, perhaps this app might help.

): If you do not have any kind of optical image stabilization on your phone when recording video, perhaps this app might help. Rotation Control ( $0.99 ): An app that helps you control the rotation of your display, although your phone most probably has a built-in function for that already.

): An app that helps you control the rotation of your display, although your phone most probably has a built-in function for that already. Quick Volume Control ( $0.99 ): Is this any easier than using the volume rockers on your smartphone? Why not give it a try to find out?

): Is this any easier than using the volume rockers on your smartphone? Why not give it a try to find out? QR & Barcode Scanner Pro ( $4.49 ): Need a third-party app to scan QR and barcodes? This is the app for you.

): Need a third-party app to scan QR and barcodes? This is the app for you. My Medicine Pro - Health Log ( $2.49 ): Keep track of your medication and dosage with this nifty app.

Free Android games

Pixel Blade M VIP ( $1.99 ): A fun game where you go around hacking and slashing your way through waves of enemies, all the while growing stronger and more powerful.

): A fun game where you go around hacking and slashing your way through waves of enemies, all the while growing stronger and more powerful. Word Connect: Crossword ( $2.99 ): How is your word power? Test yourself in this game.

): How is your word power? Test yourself in this game. Word Search Challenge PRO ( $1.49 ): How many words can you come up with based on the number of letters given? Find out here.

): How many words can you come up with based on the number of letters given? Find out here. Food Fever Premium Restaurant ( $0.99 ): Running a restaurant is no mean task, and this game keeps you on the edge of your seat.

): Running a restaurant is no mean task, and this game keeps you on the edge of your seat. Cooking Kawaii: Cooking Games ( $0.99 ): It is a frenetic race against the clock as you whip up delicious dishes for your hungry customers!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Feelly - Daily Mood Tracker ( $1.99 ): Use this app to keep track of your feelings and mood, which can help contribute to your overall wellness.

): Use this app to keep track of your feelings and mood, which can help contribute to your overall wellness. Outfit: Outdoor Fitness ( $2.99 ): Let this app recommend what you are supposed to wear for your exercise depending on the weather.

): Let this app recommend what you are supposed to wear for your exercise depending on the weather. Filterious Photo Filters ( $2.99 ): Spruce up your photos and make them look really good.

): Spruce up your photos and make them look really good. Timestamp Cam ( $9.99 ): An app that helps you add dates and GPS locations to your photos and videos.

): An app that helps you add dates and GPS locations to your photos and videos. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Want to keep track of all your food and drink just in case are allergic to anything? Here's an app to do so.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Word Alone ( $0.29 ): If you're a loner and love solving word puzzles on your own, this is the perfect fit.

): If you're a loner and love solving word puzzles on your own, this is the perfect fit. Dragon Flight Simulator Games ( $1.99 ): You don't need to have a pilot's license to be able to fly a dragon!

): You don't need to have a pilot's license to be able to fly a dragon! Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): Just how well can you organize your troops to provide a decent defense of the castle? Find out here.

): Just how well can you organize your troops to provide a decent defense of the castle? Find out here. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Figure out how you are going to run a hospital, minus the insane capital required in real life.

): Figure out how you are going to run a hospital, minus the insane capital required in real life. Vigil RPG ( $2.99 ): A turn-based RPG that features old school pixelated graphics.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the rapidly changing landscape of mobile applications, a select few engage in clever strategies to profit by harvesting and exploiting your personal information. However, there's no need to panic, tech enthusiasts; we've got essential tips to enhance the protection of your valuable data. It's crucial to stay alert when it comes to granting permissions for the apps you choose to install.

Ask yourself why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what possible reason could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By judiciously managing the permissions you allow, you can effectively safeguard your personal information from unwanted scrutiny.

You are welcome to explore the extensive selection of free applications available for your Android or iOS devices, all while maintaining confidence that your data is secure and well-protected.

What do you think our recommendations to kick off this week? Are there any apps or games you think the nextpit community would benefit from? Please let us know in the comments.