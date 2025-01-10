This Weekend's Free Android and iPhone Apps

A fresh year often brings the opportunity for a fresh device. If you've treated yourself to a new smartphone, it might be the perfect moment to fill it with a selection of the latest apps and games. Should you find yourself short on inspiration, worry not—you're in the right spot! We’ve scoured both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to uncover apps that typically come with a price tag but are currently being offered for free on Android and iOS.

Before diving in, please keep in mind the following: we haven't downloaded or tested every app on this list, which is distinct from our usual "Top 5 Apps of the Week" feature. Our focus here is on apps that boast solid ratings and are genuinely free at this moment. However, be aware that some may offer enhanced functionalities through in-app purchases or have advertisements included.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer & Volume Booster Pro ( $2.99 ): Want to give your smartphone's audio a boost? Make it sound better with the equalizer function, too!

): Want to give your smartphone's audio a boost? Make it sound better with the equalizer function, too! DJ Mixer ( $9.99 ): Think you are a budding DJ who can drop sick beats? This app helps you mix your own tunes.

): Think you are a budding DJ who can drop sick beats? This app helps you mix your own tunes. KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99 ): Want a third-party music playing app on your handset? Get this, although it might not whoop the llama's ass.

): Want a third-party music playing app on your handset? Get this, although it might not whoop the llama's ass. Image to PDF ( $2.99 ): The name is self-explanatory as you transform images into PDF for easier printing.

): The name is self-explanatory as you transform images into PDF for easier printing. Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ): Need a second brain simply because you can't remember everything you're supposed to do? This app can help you out.

Free Android games

Water Sort Color Puzzle Pro ( $2.99 ): A fun and addictive game where you arrange the water colors in the tubes until each tube is filled with water of the same color.

): A fun and addictive game where you arrange the water colors in the tubes until each tube is filled with water of the same color. Zombie Age 3 ( $0.99 ): It sucks when you are more or less the last person out there alive in a zombie apocalypse. Try to survive!

): It sucks when you are more or less the last person out there alive in a zombie apocalypse. Try to survive! Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting ( $0.99 ): This side-scrolling action adventure game will see you mow through enemies in style.

): This side-scrolling action adventure game will see you mow through enemies in style. Summoners Era ( $0.99 ): Summon creatures and have them duke it out with others, gaining experience and leveling up along the way with each victory.

): Summon creatures and have them duke it out with others, gaining experience and leveling up along the way with each victory. Space Survival: Mars RPG Pro ( $0.49 ): Rather than sit down and give up, why not do your best to survive the harsh reality in space while cultivating your food and looking for resources?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: it is nice outside ( $0.99 ): It is always nice to know what the weather will be like for the rest of the day before you head out...

): It is always nice to know what the weather will be like for the rest of the day before you head out... Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Apart from composition, having the right amount of light is important when taking photos. Use this app to help you capture masterpieces.

): Apart from composition, having the right amount of light is important when taking photos. Use this app to help you capture masterpieces. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): Need to cobble a resume on the spot? Here's an app that can help you do so.

): Need to cobble a resume on the spot? Here's an app that can help you do so. The Wonder Weeks ( $5.99 ): There is no greater joy than recording the progress of your little one in life, and keep it for posterity via this app.

): There is no greater joy than recording the progress of your little one in life, and keep it for posterity via this app. Origami Paper Fold ( $2.49 ): A useful app if you want to impress anyone in a social setting by folding all manner of things on the spot.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Circular Tic Tac Toe ( $2.99 ): This is definitely a twist on the classic game that will require you to put on your creative thinking cap.

): This is definitely a twist on the classic game that will require you to put on your creative thinking cap. Yolky Unbound ( $1.99 ): You're an egg in a puzzle platformer who isn't trying to get yourself pierced or cooked!

): You're an egg in a puzzle platformer who isn't trying to get yourself pierced or cooked! PicaSim ( $2.99 ): A flight simulator that lets you take different aircraft to the skies.

): A flight simulator that lets you take different aircraft to the skies. My City: Popstar ( $3.99 ): Curious about how the rich and famous live? Be a pop star for the day with this game!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the rapidly changing landscape of mobile applications, a select few engage in clever strategies to profit by harvesting and exploiting your personal information. However, there's no need to panic, tech enthusiasts; we've got essential tips to enhance the protection of your valuable data. It's crucial to stay alert when it comes to granting permissions for the apps you choose to install.

Ask yourself why would a simple alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what possible reason could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By judiciously managing the permissions you allow, you can effectively safeguard your personal information from unwanted scrutiny.

You are welcome to explore the extensive selection of free applications available for your Android or iOS devices, all while maintaining confidence that your data is secure and well-protected.

What do you think of this weekend's recommendations? Are there any apps or games that the nextpit community would benefit from? Please let us know in the comments.