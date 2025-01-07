Free Android and iPhone Apps for this Week

New year, new phone? If you have gotten a brand-new handset, perhaps it is time to populate it with a bunch of apps and games? If you have run out of ideas, fret not as you've come to the right place: We've perused the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for apps that are normally paid but are now available for free for Android or iOS.

Do take note of the following before you continue: We did not download and test all these apps listed—which is different from our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week" list. We only made sure the apps feature good ratings and are actually free—for now. However, it is quite possible the range of functions can be expanded via an in-app purchase or advertising in the apps.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Contacts Widget - Speed Dial ( $0.99 ): Not too many people make phone calls these days, but if you do, here is a speed dial app that functions as a widget.

): Not too many people make phone calls these days, but if you do, here is a speed dial app that functions as a widget. ProCam X ( $4.99 ): Do you feel your phone's camera app isn't up to par? Perhaps this app will provide greater flexibility.

): Do you feel your phone's camera app isn't up to par? Perhaps this app will provide greater flexibility. Image Converter ( $1.99 ): You won't need any desktop app to convert images from one format to another with this app on your phone.

): You won't need any desktop app to convert images from one format to another with this app on your phone. Compress Video ( $2.99 ): Do you have some videos that you would like to send to others in the smallest size possible? Use this app to compress them.

): Do you have some videos that you would like to send to others in the smallest size possible? Use this app to compress them. Clock Widget - Word Clock ( $0.99 ): Here is a clock software that, well, shows the time in words.

Free Android games

Balloons Pop Pro ( $1.49 ): An educational puzzle game with a twist that will apply to all ages.

): An educational puzzle game with a twist that will apply to all ages. Last Survivor ( $0.49 ): Isn't this swell? You are most probably the last living survivor, and you need to keep your wits about you to survive a zombie apocalypse.

): Isn't this swell? You are most probably the last living survivor, and you need to keep your wits about you to survive a zombie apocalypse. Space Shooter Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ): A frantic shoot 'em up that will provide you with sweaty palms as you gun down enemies in space.

): A frantic shoot 'em up that will provide you with sweaty palms as you gun down enemies in space. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ): An isometric tactical action RPG that sees you explore dungeons, kill monsters, and collect loot.

): An isometric tactical action RPG that sees you explore dungeons, kill monsters, and collect loot. Grow Zombie ( $1.99 ): Rather than running away from zombies, here's a game that helps you cultivate your own zombies.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Talk Dim Sum ( $0.99 ): Love dim sum but are not familiar with the terminology or menu? Why not use this app to help you?

): Love dim sum but are not familiar with the terminology or menu? Why not use this app to help you? Refracto ( $7.99 ): A tool that homebrewers would love to have to convert refractometer measurements during a fermentation process.

): A tool that homebrewers would love to have to convert refractometer measurements during a fermentation process. Loop It! ( $7.99 ): Make a beat in seconds with this app, if you are musically inclined.

): Make a beat in seconds with this app, if you are musically inclined. Bitcoin Tracker ( $0.99 ): Have you invested in Bitcoin? Find out how much it is in the currency of your choice.

): Have you invested in Bitcoin? Find out how much it is in the currency of your choice. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat if you're allergic to certain items, helping you prevent unwanted incidences.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Rooftop Snipers ( $0.99 ): This two-button local multiplayer game offers plenty of mayhem, perfect to keep the little ones busy on a road trip.

): This two-button local multiplayer game offers plenty of mayhem, perfect to keep the little ones busy on a road trip. Raider ( $1.99 ): You will need mad reflexes and skill to make your way through caverns, avoiding obstacles and shooting down enemies.

): You will need mad reflexes and skill to make your way through caverns, avoiding obstacles and shooting down enemies. Endless Archery ( $1.99 ): A relaxing archery game? It sounds ironic, but hitting the target will help you advance.

): A relaxing archery game? It sounds ironic, but hitting the target will help you advance. The Bug Butcher ( $0.99 ): Remember the Metal Slug series? This game follows the same vein, full of action every step of the way.

): Remember the Metal Slug series? This game follows the same vein, full of action every step of the way. PuzzlAR: World Tour ( $0.99 ): Can't travel the world? Fret not, this game lets you see the world through AR right in the comfort of your phone.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations this week? Are there any apps or games you think the community would like to know? Share your list with us in the comments.