Free Android and iPhone Apps of the Week

How have your New Year celebrations been? Are you still looking for free apps and games for your smartphone? If so, you've come to the right place: We've looked through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for apps that normally come with a price tag but are now available for free for Android or iOS.

Do take note before you continue: We did not download and test all these apps listed—unlike our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week" list. We have only made sure that the apps have good ratings and are actually free for now. However, it is quite possible that the range of functions can be expanded via an in-app purchase or that the apps display advertising.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as “bought” and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Countdown Widget - Time Until ( $0.99 ): An app that specializes in counting down? The new year might be over, but there's still plenty of other stuff you can count down to in your daily life.

): An app that specializes in counting down? The new year might be over, but there's still plenty of other stuff you can count down to in your daily life. Business Card Maker ( $4.99 ): Need to come up with a business card on the move? There's an app called Business Card Maker for that. Feel free to leave your corporate mark via your smartphone.

): Need to come up with a business card on the move? There's an app called Business Card Maker for that. Feel free to leave your corporate mark via your smartphone. Print Photo - Print to Size ( $2.99 ): A photo printing app that is compatible with all the mainstream printer brands, allowing you to get that perfect photo out!

): A photo printing app that is compatible with all the mainstream printer brands, allowing you to get that perfect photo out! Number to Word Convert ( $0.99 ): For those really lazy moments when you are too tired to convert numbers into written words, there's actually an app for that!

): For those really lazy moments when you are too tired to convert numbers into written words, there's actually an app for that! SkanApp ( $19.99 ): A PDF scanner right smack in your smartphone? Ideal for students or office drones who need to scan pages of documents on the move.

Free Android games

Stickman Master Premium ( $1.99 ): You are the main hero in this side-scrolling action game, where you lay waste to hordes of enemies.

): You are the main hero in this side-scrolling action game, where you lay waste to hordes of enemies. Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Hold the lines! This tower defense game, or rather, castle defense game, requires you to strategize and organize your defense against incoming hordes.

): Hold the lines! This tower defense game, or rather, castle defense game, requires you to strategize and organize your defense against incoming hordes. Defenchick ( $0.49 ): A cute tower defense game where alien slugs are invading, and it is up to you to protect your precious chicks on the farm.

): A cute tower defense game where alien slugs are invading, and it is up to you to protect your precious chicks on the farm. Word Search Premium ( $1.99 ): Got an eye for detail and love words? If so, this is the ideal game for you, letting you hunt for various words in each level.

): Got an eye for detail and love words? If so, this is the ideal game for you, letting you hunt for various words in each level. Dividing Fractions ( $2.49 ): A game for math lovers, where you learn to divide fractions. This is ideal for parents who want to give their little ones a head start in life...mathematically speaking.

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Weather: It is nice outside ( $0.99 ): Dress up for the part by making sure what the weather is like outside with this practical app.

): Dress up for the part by making sure what the weather is like outside with this practical app. Photo AI Eraser ( $1.99 ): AI is the buzzword these days, so if you want to get rid of some stuff behind the scenes in a photo, why not give this app a go?

): AI is the buzzword these days, so if you want to get rid of some stuff behind the scenes in a photo, why not give this app a go? Do.List ( $0.99 ): New year, new you. If you want to get your life sorted out, how about starting with a list?

): New year, new you. If you want to get your life sorted out, how about starting with a list? Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): If you are looking for a fresh start this new year by hunting for a better job, maybe it is time you spruced up your resume.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): Drop the ball from the top and make sure it ends up in the cup at the bottom.

): Drop the ball from the top and make sure it ends up in the cup at the bottom. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): You go around catching monsters and training them, hoping to make them the best fighters in the world.

): You go around catching monsters and training them, hoping to make them the best fighters in the world. My City: Star Horse Stable ( $3.99 ): Enjoy all the benefits of owning a stable or horses minus the financial burden in this game! Oh, and you don't have to shovel horse poop, too.

): Enjoy all the benefits of owning a stable or horses minus the financial burden in this game! Oh, and you don't have to shovel horse poop, too. Pirate Drops 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game with a pirate twist, where the difficulty level gradually increases to keep you on your toes and yet does not frustrate.

): A match-3 game with a pirate twist, where the difficulty level gradually increases to keep you on your toes and yet does not frustrate. Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): It is time to shore up your defenses and endless waves of enemies bear down on your castle!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the fine print!

In the ever-evolving realm of mobile applications, there exists a handful of deceptive ones that employ cunning tactics to profit from gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, tech-savvy readers, for we possess invaluable advice to help you bolster the security of your precious data. We strongly urge you to exercise vigilance when granting permissions to the apps you install.

Indeed, why would a mere alarm clock necessitate access to your camera or contacts? And what rationale does a flashlight app have for requiring knowledge of your exact location? By carefully selecting which permissions to authorize, you can effectively shield your personal data from prying eyes.

So go ahead and delve into the vast array of free app downloads available on your Android or iOS device, with the reassurance that your data remains safeguarded and protected.

What are your thoughts on our recommendations to kick off the new year? Are there any apps or games you think the community would benefit from? Share your list with us in the comments.