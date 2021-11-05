Early Black Friday deals are here! Don't miss them

Black Friday is on the horizon and some early deals have already started popping up in major retailers like BestBuy, Amazon, and Walmart. Here at NextPit we handpicked some of the most interesting deals we found for you to enjoy.

With Back Friday being less than a month away we are all anticipating the sweet deals the retailers will come up with. Until then, do not despair, since major retailers have already booned us with some very attractive early Black Friday Deals.

Over the month, i will ride the waves of discounted jargon to bring back the best discounts one could ask for! So make sure to check me here at NextPit often!

Amazon Early Black Friday Discounts $299.99 $39.99 $349.99

Amazon has a nice list of deals, with the most relevant to us being the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. They offer superb sound quality and amazing comfort packed together with some sweet ANC.

Then we also have a very convenient power outlet in the form of the SUPERDANNY Wireless Power Strip Tower that promises to declutter your desk from all the cables. The tower features several outlets, USB ports and a wireless charger on top!

Last but not least we have a smartwatch that made itself to our best smartwatches of 2021 list, the Garmin Venu, a GPS Smartwatch. It comes with a very wide variety of features and elegant, stylish designs.

BestBuy Early Black Friday Discounts

At BestBuy we find a nice discount on the Apple AirPods Max, the iconic Apple headphones that need little introduction. With sleek design, excellent features and an equally premium price, this discount makes them all the more attractive.

Then we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which offers a beautiful content reproduction with 4 Dolby surround speakers and laptop like performance right in your palm.

Finally we have the Google Nest Audio, a very handy smart hub that offers everything one would expect from it. One of the best virtual assistants, good music reproduction and a plethora of smart home features!

Walmart Early Black Friday Discounts

Even cheaper than their normal discounted price! / © NextPit

Admittedly our Walmart deals are venturing beyond our typical spectrum recommendations. The highlight of this store are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus that often end up in our deals articles, and for good reason. They offer superb sound quality, competitive pricetags and come with the Samsung seal of quality.

Next up we have the LG 2.1 Channel Soundbar, a convenient all in one, 300W speaker setup that will compliment your TV setup. The entire thing is under $100, offering a hard to resist deal.

To round this article up we have the Anker eufy 25C, a smart robot vacuum that is ideal for anyone who wants to try out this exciting new tech without any serious commitments. Again at under $100 it is difficult to ignore that opportunity!

This is only a small taste of the deals that we have for you. If you did not find the kind of device you would like, let me know in the comments.