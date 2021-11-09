Here are the best Early Black Friday Deals from Amazon

Black Friday is coming soon and Amazon has already flooded with a series of excellent Early Black Friday Deals. Here at NextPit we are keeping our promise and we are presenting you the best tech deals we could find.

So if you are looking for a smartphone, a smart home device or any other kind of electronic device, i got you covered! I know it can be a hassle to go through all the deals in Amazon, trust me, i do it daily, but let us not waste time in meaningless introductions or explanations and lets get right into it!

The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals on Amazon

Here you can find a convenient list of all the best deals we could find for you. You have to hurry tho, since many of them wont be there for long! In the table you can find the link for the discounted tech product and bellow it you can see the original price it had before the discount.

Here are the Deals! $49.99 $99.95 $44.95 $99.95 $299.99 $299.99 $19.99 $399.99 $79.99

Things to look for when choosing deals on Amazon

Here at NextPit we spend a lot of time ordering things. We don't want to say we are Amazon experts, but our bank accounts show otherwise. So if someone asked me for advice when ordering from Amazon i would say the following: Get Amazon Prime! The amount of benefits are definitely worth it.

If you are lucky you may also be eligible for a free week trial subscription. With Amazon Prime you basically get faster shipping and access to other benefits like Twitch Rewards for your favourite games and access to the vast movie library of Amazon Prime Video.

Another thing to always look for is amount of reviews on products and stars. If something looks too good to be true and does not have the reviews to prove it then it probably isn't.

Black Friday at NextPit: Return here often!

No seriously, come back here every other day and check if we have a new deals article! This Black Friday period is expected to be weird to say the least with all the shortages that are going on and we may find just the discount you've been looking for!

During the following month we will be posting a series of Black Friday related articles that are aimed not only towards Amazon stores but also BestBuy, Walmart and other retailers. We really want to find the best deals for you!

Now, if you are a bit more methodic, you can try looking at our Best-Lists for the next device you want to keep an eye on for discounts. We compare the latest and greatest there so be assured that you will find a worthy pray for your Black Friday hunting.

If you have any questions about the upcoming Black Friday, or if you found some sweet deals you want to share with NextPit, let us know in the comments bellow!