With a smart surveillance camera, you can bring more security into your home, indoors or outdoors! However, there are big differences between manufacturers and models in terms of functionality, image quality, and security. nextpit has tested various security cameras for you and tells you which is the best security camera for you in this buying guide.

Whether indoors or outdoors-smart surveillance cameras are available in wired or battery-powered versions. Models with a rechargeable battery give you more flexibility. On the other hand, you never have to worry about wired models such as the Ring Spotlight Cam. To help you decide which model is right for you, we will share some test impressions below.

Best surveillance cameras for outdoors

Editor's choice: Eufy eufyCam 3

With a bundle of two cameras and a hub, the eufyCam 3 is a great overall package. / © nextpit

In our opinion, the best solution for outdoor use is the eufyCam 3 from Anker subsidiary Eufy. Right at the start, we would like to point out some security flaws that became known in December 2022. Among other things, security researchers criticized the inadequate communication of uploads to the cloud—you can find out more in our detailed test of the Eufy eufyCam 3.

Apart from this, the eufyCam 3 offered an above-average range of functions with AI face recognition, numerous features for smart home automation, and connections to the smart home systems from Google, Amazon, and Apple. At the same time, the cameras offer 4K image quality, which is very lag-free thanks to direct transmission to the Eufy Hub 3.

The eufyCam 3 also consists of two wireless cameras with solar panels and 365 days of battery life as well as the required hub, which is connected to your router via cable.

Alternative: Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

The Ring Spotlight Cam has a motion detector. / © nextpit

We were also impressed by the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired, which was also designed for outdoor use. Unlike Eufy's cameras, the Amazon subsidiary's camera is wired and has to be screwed to a wall using a bracket. However, Ring can equip the camera with a motion detector on the underside, which offers you a number of advantages.

Although the image quality is only sufficient at Full HD, the Ring video camera offers a particularly large field of view with a 140-degree image angle. At the same time, the security camera has two powerful spotlights that serve as a deterrent and reliably illuminate the camera image at night. An inconspicuous night mode with infrared lights is also available.

For long-term use, however, we were bothered by Ring's multi-level subscription model in the Spotlight Cam Wired test report, which you cannot avoid if you want the full range of functions. If you also want to build your smart home ecosystem on Ring and Amazon products, you will need to purchase the more expensive Plus subscription.

Summary Buy Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Good Floodlight and motion detector integrated

Solid image quality and night mode

Many setting options

Diverse Alexa integration Bad No facial recognition

No use without cloud

No RTPS

Notification overload by default Go to review Ring Spotlight Cam Wired

Alternative: Reolink Argus 4 Pro

The Argus 4 Pro from Reolink can be operated using solar power. / © nextpit

We recently took a close look at the Reolink Argus 4 Pro (review). This is also intended for outdoor use and despite a few snags, we want to recommend it to you because of the great 4K image quality—and because it scores with a large 180-degree field of view. But let's address the snags directly: First of all, compatibility with smart home platforms is really thin, with only Google Home being natively supported,

Furthermore, the battery life is not particularly good, which is particularly annoying as there is no option to use the surveillance camera wired. However, you can optionally buy a solar panel. You will also be charged for cloud storage, but you can make do with local storage space as there is a (non-protected) slot for a microSD card up to 128 GB and support for your DVR.

What else? You are on the move with Wi-Fi 6, get two-way audio and with IP66 you also get pretty decent weather protection. According to the MSRP, this Reolink cam delivers really great images for just $220.

Summary Buy Reolink Argus 4 Pro Good Large field of vision with 180° coverage

Solar panel effectively extends battery life

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home Bad microSD card is not secured in the camera

Connection to network storage is only available via additional devices

Too tiny Go to review Reolink Argus 4 Pro

Best surveillance camera for indoors & outdoors

Editor's tip: Google Nest Cam (with battery)

The Google Nest Cam is particularly flexible in use thanks to its magnetic mount. / © nextpit

Do you need a security camera to be particularly flexible and portable? Then we recommend the Google Nest Cam with battery, which you can use both indoors and outdoors. In addition to IP certification and completely wireless use, this is made possible by the clever magnetic mount that Google uses for its cameras.

You can clamp the Google Nest Cam from the shelf in your living room to a metal outdoor shelf in just a few simple steps if you want to keep an eye on your children in the garden. If you buy the double pack, you can also install one of the cameras permanently on an exterior or interior wall. In our opinion, the Nest Cam with battery is also particularly unobtrusive and stylish.

The image quality and smart features also impressed us in the test. In particular, Google's AI object recognition including facial recognition is reliable and did not show any false notifications in several days of use. If you want to find out more about the Google Nest Cam with battery, take a look at our nextpit test!

Summary Buy Google Nest Cam (Battery) Good Flexible application possibilities thanks to its magnets

Simple setup without the need for additional hardware

Reliable and error-free object detection

Long battery life of up to seven months Bad Full functionality only with a subscription

Cloud-based - no offline use is possible

No time control is possible

Only one charging cable in the double pack Go to review Google Nest Cam (Battery)

Best surveillance camera for indoors

Editor's tip: TP-Link Tapo C210

Thanks to its swivel and pan function, the TP-Link Tapo C210 covers a large area. / © nextpit

The most affordable security solution in our comparison is the TP-Link Tapo C210. It is also the first camera in our comparison that can be rotated and panned using a smartphone. However, without water protection, it is only intended for indoor use, although it can be installed on walls or on your ceiling if desired.

The picture and sound quality were fine in our test report, and TP-Link's smart home ecosystem and app were very impressive. You can put together an entire setup of smart light switches, lamps, cameras, and more at a particularly low price. You can also use inexpensive microSD cards to record your video recordings.

Without a battery, however, the possible uses in your home are somewhat limited. At the same time, the AI detection of objects is limited compared to other manufacturers.

Summary Buy TP-Link Tapo C210 Good Great price-performance ratio

Solid picture quality

Rotate and swivel function

Usable without a cloud connection Bad AI object detection is too weak in reality

Downward tilt angle is too low

No battery operation is possible Go to review TP-Link Tapo C210

Alternative: Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera Pro

The Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera Pro comes in a simple design / © nextpit

The Xiaomi surveillance camera with the complicated name "360° Home Security Camera Pro" is an alternative to the TP-Link Tapo C210. It impressed us in the test with its good image quality and - as the name suggests - the rotating 360-degree base. If you are already part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, this is an excellent surveillance camera.

However, the Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera Pro is only suitable for indoor use. The indoor surveillance camera offers no protection against rain and the like, and the lack of optical zoom means that you are not particularly flexible when choosing the area to be monitored.

Summary Buy Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro Good Solid image quality with 2K resolution

Rotate and tilt motor

Clever privacy feature

No subscription required Bad Not a bargain at all

No protection against rain or moisture

No optical zoom

Poor 2-way audio Go to review Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro

Surveillance cameras: Other alternatives for indoors and outdoors

If you are part of the Aqara ecosystem in particular, it is worth taking a look at the Aqara G3. Due to its lack of an integrated battery, the camera is less flexible than the Google Nest Cam with a battery, for example. However, it also serves as a Zigbee hub for other Aqara devices and even Matter-compatible devices.

If you don't want to spend any money and still have an unused smartphone lying around, you can also use it for another purpose. In this guide, you can read how to use an old smartphone as a surveillance camera.

Buying guide: What you need to look out for when buying a smart security camera

Haven't found the right security camera for you yet? Then you will find some tips below that you should consider when looking for a suitable model.

Resolution of your surveillance camera

At first glance, the resolution of the surveillance camera may seem unimportant - after all, you don't want to print out the recordings or edit them afterward. However, in an emergency, a high-resolution video recording can contain details that are important for the prosecution of crimes, for example.

The video quality of the eufyCam 3 is really great. / © nextpit

Thanks to its 4K resolution, the Eufy eufyCam 3 offers an eightfold zoom, for example, which allows license plates to be recognized more precisely. At the same time, the support of 2.5-inch hard disks with up to 16 terabytes of storage space also shows the disadvantage of 4K recordings in security cameras. The data volumes lead to corresponding follow-up costs.

The field of view

How do you want to use your security camera? As a static eye on your front door or as moving surveillance for the interior? In both cases, when buying a camera you should look at how large the field of vision is that the camera covers. The rule here is "the bigger, the better", but a large field of view also means that more details are lost.

Do you want to take a close look but cover a particularly large field of view? Then we recommend buying cameras with a rotate and pan function. You can use your smartphone or the appropriate controller to change the field of view and, in some cases, even use an optical zoom.

Cable, solar, rechargeable, or battery operation?

In our overview, you will find both wired and battery-powered surveillance cameras. The best way to decide which option is better for you is to consider the location. If there is a power socket in your outdoor area, you don't have to worry about dwindling battery life or anything else with a wired camera.

Models like the Nest Cam from Google need to be charged regularly. / © nextpit

Battery-operated models, on the other hand, often work without a cable thanks to the Wi-Fi connection. Battery life of up to one year is also long enough to allow you to delete the camera from your memory until you receive a notification on your smartphone that the battery is empty. Models with solar panels even have an infinite battery life in sunny regions and with the right installation.

Connectivity: Ethernet, wireless or mobile?

In addition to the wired installation for the power supply, there are also models such as the Annke NC800 that have to be operated via a network cable. Without a WLAN module, the connection is particularly secure and you can also monitor distant outdoor areas with the right cable. If this is not possible, you may also be able to use a model that works via mobile radio.

However, most smart surveillance cameras connect to the internet and your smartphone via Wi-Fi. As with any other Wi-Fi device, make sure that Wi-Fi coverage is guaranteed at the place of use before purchasing.

Cloud connection via subscription or offline use?

A major disadvantage of many smart surveillance cameras is that a cloud connection including a subscription is required to store the data. If you use a Ring surveillance camera, for example, and want to use several devices at the same time, you will have to add an additional cost of at least 100 euros per year. What's more, a direct cloud connection to your own home comes with an uneasy feeling.

Models that completely dispense with storage in the cloud are rare. The advantage that the data is available even if the camera is stolen is more important to many manufacturers than greater privacy. If you are looking for a suitable model, you should pay attention to the support of storage media such as hard disks or memory cards.

Audio transmission and two-way communication

Very practical if you want to use a surveillance camera as a smart doorbell: two-way audio that allows you to communicate with letter carriers and other people via the camera. As this feature is technically very easy to implement, most smart surveillance cameras support two-way audio. The smartphone usually acts as the counterpart here.

IP certification

If you plan to install your camera outdoors, the IP certification is also an important criterion. It ranges from 0 to 69 according to the following classification. The 1st digit defines the protection against dust - 0 means that the camera has no protection against dust, and 6 means maximum protection. The 2nd digit indicates the water protection: 0 means that the camera offers no protection against water and 9 means that the device is hermetically sealed and can withstand high water pressure.

Models for outdoor use should have at least IP54 certification. / © nextpit

Legal information on the use of surveillance cameras

Whether in a house or an apartment, you naturally have the right to install one or more surveillance cameras in your home. Regardless of whether you are the owner or a tenant, you do not need to submit a special application if the detection area of your surveillance camera strictly adheres to your privacy.

If you employ people in your household, you are obliged to inform them of the presence of cameras. The Labor Code also states that you are not allowed to film your employees at all times, and data protection authorities also point out that it is strictly forbidden to film public streets, your neighbor's house or private spaces that do not belong to you.

If you have an outdoor installation, your camera should be positioned so that it only films your property. If your camera is filming part of the public space and you have no other option, you will need a special permit.

