Which is the best Samsung smartphone for me? This is definitely not an easy question because Samsung offers a wide range of smartphones that cover quite a wide price range. We will therefore first introduce you to our personal favorites before moving on to all of its other devices according to their respective model series, from the Galaxy Z to the Galaxy S and A, and all the way to the Galaxy XCover.

After testing the main Galaxy A and S series products for 2024, the new foldables Galaxy Z Fold 6 (hands-on) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (quick review) are now official. As such, we've updated our overviews below with our suggestions for different price points.

The best Samsung Galaxy phones in comparison

As of July 2024, you will find Samsung phones from five different product families on the market, each of which generally covers its own price range. We have also divided this article into different series accordingly. For each product family, we reveal our favorites and of course present the alternatives. The jump labels in the table of contents will take you directly to the relevant Galaxy series.

In case you're wondering why we still have last year's Foldables in the best list: We only have brief hands-on impressions of each of the new foldables. We are quite sure that they will find themselves at the top of the table of the best after our test. Until then, however, we'll keep our feet still and take a closer look at the devices first. You can of course find them further down in the foldables category so that you can compare the specifications in the table.

The best Samsung phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Galaxy S24 Ultra once again welcomes the Galaxy Note orphans. / © nextpit

Samsung's 2024 update to its flagship model, the Galaxy Ultra, at first glance (and second, and third) looks exactly like its predecessor. In true "if it ain't broke don't fix it" fashion, the S24 Ultra brings small design changes, with some refinements in display, camera, and of course, performance. Firstly, the display is flat, as can be seen in the picture above, which solves problems when using the S Pen around the edges.

Not only the S24 Ultra pack the latest and fastest Android chip for 2024, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung is heavily touting its own "Galaxy AI" sauce to improve the overall experience with the phone, with some useful features and other not so much. Performance clearly outmatches 2023's phones, even if frame delivery consistency is not the best.

Finally, the camera is "always good no matter the conditions" according to my colleague Antoine Engels, who also found that the change from 10x optical zoom to 5x made sense for most usage scenarios. Even if going beyond that magnification leads to some color inconsistencies, and worse image quality when compared to the S23 Ultra.

Premium titanium design

Flat 120 Hz screen, more ergonomic, and as bright as ever

Top performance and battery life

Efficient and (slightly) less versatile camera module

Integrated S Pen

7 Android updates & 7 years of security updates Bad Expensive

Galaxy AI functions are still too gimmicky

Best foldable: Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks very much like its two predecessors but packs all the tech that Samsung has to offer. / © nextpit

Similar to the S24 Ultra, not much has changed in the Galaxy Z Fold 5 compared to the third and fourth generation. Nevertheless, the Fold 5 is the evolution of arguably the most reliable and durable foldable phone on the market, but it demands a high price for the privilege. However, its place on the foldable throne is a shaky one, as the new 6th-generation models are official and will be delivered in just a few days. It is quite possible that one of the new devices will then take the foldable crown.

You will find the best features currently available on the market here: a bright and fast display, first-class performance, excellent cameras, a long battery life, and the best update support among foldable phones...

In addition to the high price, there are also some disadvantages: The Fold 5 gets hot during more demanding tasks (such as gaming or navigation), charging isn't particularly fast despite the marketing branding, and although there is support for the S Pen, the stylus needs to be kept in a special case. This is perhaps the price you pay to hold this technical masterpiece in your hands.

Good build quality

Great battery life

High-quality camera performance

Consistent performance

Best Android update policy Bad Under-display selfie camera is still noticeable

Design feels stuck in time

25 W charging is not fast

Still missing a stylus garage

Gets hot under demanding tasks

Best alternative in the mid-range price segment: Galaxy A35

Viewed from the front, the Galaxy A35 looks exactly the same as the more expensive A55. / © nextpit

For 2024, the mid-range Galaxy A series moved slightly upward towards a more premium look. While still keeping the same overall design used on the Galaxy S series, the new Galaxy A35 and A55 now sport the same big 6.6-inch OLED display and are differentiated mostly on the faster processor and metal frame used on the more expensive model.

The new Galaxy A35 dropped the V-shaped notch in favor of a punch-hole for the selfie camera, making it indistinguishable from the more expensive model. The performance also got a boost by inheriting the competent Exynos 1380 chip used on Galaxy A54, which should offer more than enough performance in daily tasks and most games.

There are better options in the price range if your priorities lean heavily toward photography, fast battery charging, or gaming performance, but the Galaxy A35 offers a decent balance of performance and features, boosted by the best software update policy in the category.

Stylish and above all high-quality new look

Solid performance in everyday use and in mobile games

Useful cameras

Up to five years of security updates

Water and dust-proof Bad Slow quick charging

No wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Z: Foldables from $999 to $2,259

August 2021 marked a paradigm shift for Samsung's smartphones. Instead of a new Note generation, the South Koreans introduced two foldables from the Galaxy Z series: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. With the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung followed up with optimized versions in 2023. Samsung now continues this path with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 and updates both models in a rather conservative fashion.

The Fold remains the most impressive from a technical point of view. Samsung has packed everything into it that is possible—including S-Pen support and a camera hidden in the display. However, the wow factor is higher with the Galaxy Z Flip, which is really super-compact when folded—and it should also be clearly ahead of the Fold in buyers' favor. Visually, the significantly larger cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is striking. Furthermore, both models now fully close flat when folded.

In addition to the current models from 2023, you can also find the predecessors in the table. Since their prices have dropped rapidly since their launch, these older devices could be a good opportunity for you to get a taste of the Foldables game.

Read also: These are the best foldables to buy in 2024

The following two links tell you what the basic differences are between Samsung's 2023 and 2022 generations of foldables, including our impressions on the latest models.

Samsung Galaxy S: Flagships from $599 to $1,299

Samsung presents new Galaxy S models in the first quarter of each year. This happened a little earlier than in previous years in mid-January 2024. As always, the portfolio includes the base model Galaxy S24, its big brother Galaxy S24+, and finally the top-of-the-range Galaxy S24 Ultra. All three models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in North America, while the two cheaper models are equipped with the Samsung Exynos 2400 chip in other markets.

All three models have been moderately improved in terms of hardware: slightly more performance, better telephoto camera (S24 Ultra), slightly larger displays and batteries (S24 and S24+), and brighter panels. The big trump card that Samsung wants to play in 2024 is the Galaxy AI platform, which comes with powerful AI features.

In addition to the three new devices, the table also shows last year's S-Class alternatives. Late last year, the Korean company also announced the more affordable Galaxy S23 FE out of a hat, as a kind of link between the mid-range and high-end. Of course, you can still keep your eyes open to possibly purchase a 2023 model from the S23 series at a reasonable price. These smartphones also have nothing to hide in terms of performance in 2024.

Keep in mind, however, that devices this old will not receive many updates, even from Samsung. Unlike the S24 series, for which Samsung is promising seven major Android updates and seven years of security updates for the first time.

Samsung Galaxy A: Mid-range smartphones from $160 to $550

Samsung Galaxy A55 Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A25 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A05s Image Review Galaxy A55 review Galaxy A35 review Not yet tested Galaxy A15 5G review Not yet tested Display 6.6-inch OLED

2340 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch OLED

2340 x 1080

120 Hz 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340

120 Hz 6.5-inch OLED

1080 x 2340

90 Hz 6.7-inch LCD

1080 x 2400

90 Hz SoC Samsung Exynos 1480 Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 Dimensity 6100+ Snapdragon 680 Memory 8 / 12 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 / 6 / 8 GB RAM

128 / 256 GB storage

microSD expansion 4 / 6 GB RAM

64 / 128 GB storage

microSD expansion OS One UI 6.1 over Android 14

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates One UI 6.1 over Android 14

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

4 system upgrades

5 years of security updates Android 13 + One UI 5.1

Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 8 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 5 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Depth: 2 MP, f/2.4

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Front-camera 32 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

5,000 mAh

15 W wired charging

Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 5G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC 4G | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.1 | NFC IP Certification IP67 IP67 ❌ ❌ ❌ Dimensions and weight 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 in, 7.51 oz

161,1 x 77,4 x 8,2 mm, 213g 6.37 x 3.07 x 0.32 in, 7.37 oz

161,7 x 78,0 x 8,2 mm, 209 g 6.34 x 3.01 x 0.33 in, 6.95 oz

161 x 76.5 x 8.3 mm, 197 g 6.30 x 3.02 x 0.33 in, 7.05 oz

160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm, 200 g 6.61 x 3.06 x 0.35 in, 6.84 oz

The Galaxy A series begins from $160 onwards and goes all the way to just under $600 featuring 256 GB of storage space. This means that mid-range handsets are more broadly positioned than many other smartphone manufacturers with their entire portfolio. The handsets of the Galaxy A series from 2022, 2023, and 2024 are—as far as we have reviewed them—a rock-solid choice in any case.

nextpit already reviewed 2024's Galaxy A35 and A55, which unsurprisingly scored the same as (or better than) their predecessors, with good enough (but not class-leading) performance, camera, and battery life.

You can read more about the differences between the Galaxy A and Galaxy S series in the following article:

Samsung is, of course, not alone in the market with its Galaxy A series devices. If you are looking for alternatives outside the Samsung bubble, we would recommend this article on the best mid-range smartphones to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy M: Entry-level handsets from $100 to $250

Samsung has grouped its entry-level phones in the Galaxy M series. The smartphones cover a price range between 100 euros and 250 euros. Unfortunately, we have not yet had the opportunity to test any of the devices in the Galaxy M series and are therefore unable to make any recommendations.

Galaxy M: This is the name of Samsung's entry-level smartphones, which range in price from 100 to 250 euros. / © Samsung

We are still working on getting test devices of the Galaxy M models in the future. Until then, you can find our favorites in the following linked article about the best smartphones under 200 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover: Robust smartphones

Tough and future-proof Low-end specs Product Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Picture Review Galaxy XCover 6 Pro review Not yet tested Display 6.6-inch LCD

1080 x 2408 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch LCD

1080 x 2408 pixels

60 Hz SoC Snapdragon 778G Dimensity 6100+ Memory 6 GB RAM

128 GB storage

microSD slot 6 GB RAM

128 GB storage

microSD slot OS One UI 4 over Android 12

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates One UI 6 over Android 14

4 Android upgrades

5 years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8 Selfie camera 13 MP, f/2.2 5 MP, f/2.0 Battery 4050 mAh

25 W wired charging 3000 mAh

15 W wired charging Connectivity 5G | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.2 | NFC 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 5 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP Certification IP68 IP68 Dimensions and weight 6.65 x 3.15 x 0.39 in, 8,29 oz

168.8 x 79.9 x 9.9 mm, 235 g 6.65 x 3.15 x 0.40 in, 8,47 oz

When you first take a look at the technical specifications, the Galaxy XCover series is not very sexy at all. But you will definitely receive maximum protection with the IP68 rating. This means these smartphones should definitely be able to survive everyday sports or even get abused at a construction site. After all, the most modern hardware is of little use to you if the smartphone screen cracks on its very first drop.

Take note that there is also an Enterprise Edition of these handsets. These models offer an extended warranty as well as options for remote maintenance and management by administrators.

How to buy good phones at good prices

Depending on when you read this article, waiting for discount promotions or bargain days can be even more worthwhile. These are promotions such as Black Friday, when cell phones in particular are even cheaper. I have summarized the dates for you in the following table.

Upcoming sales events Amazon Prime Day 16-17 July 2024 Black Week 25 to 29 November 2024 Black Friday 29 November 2024 Cyber Monday 2 December 2024

We want to hear from you! Have you checked out our recommended Samsung devices list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. We value your feedback!

Last updated in July 2024 with the new Foldables. Older comments have been retained and may refer to outdated versions of this post.