Essential iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro Cases and Accessories!

Have you purchased your iPhone 15 (review) , iPhone 15 Plus (review) , iPhone 15 Pro (review) , or iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) recently? This can only lead to the next logical step: to hunt for a protective case, a quick charger, or both. To protect your iPhone, improve your productivity, and increase your content consumption, we've selected the best cases and accessories to buy for your iPhone 15.

Despite their hefty price tags, the iPhone 15 range (comparison) is inadequate on its own. Apple may have introduced some great new features, such as the USB-C port and titanium frame, but you'll need to invest in certain accessories to get the most out of your smartphone.

That's why nextpit has selected these must-have accessories for you, whether it's a protective case, a fast charger, a USB-C 3.2 cable, or a MagSafe external battery.

Also read: Best iPhones to buy in 2023

The versatile case The robust/overheating-proof case Fast charger Wireless charger USB-C 3.2 cable Gamepad Product Apple FineWoven Case Spigen Cryo Armor Anker 511 Belkin BoostCharge Pro UGREEN USB C Cable 140 W Razr Kishi V2 Image Special features USB 3.2 and USB PD 3.1 standards

4K 60 Hz video transfer

Transfer rates up to 10 Gbit/s Cooling technology

Robust design

Raised edges to protect the camera module and screen Compact

USB-PD

GaN technology 3-in-1 charger

Apple-approved

Compatible with cased iPhones USB 3.2 and USB PD 3.1 standards

4K 60 Hz video transfer

Transfer rates up to 10 Gbit/s Expandable size

Console-like controls

Razr Nexus application Offer Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now Buy now

Table of contents:

Buying advice: Criteria to consider when choosing an accessory for your iPhone 15

How to choose a case for your iPhone 15 (Plus) or iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

This year, there was an important change introduced with iPhone protective cases. Apple abandoned leather in favor of its FineWoven fabric material made from 68% recycled materials. It is important to pay attention to the material of your case, since a leather case, for instance, will be more durable and chic, while silicone is less classy and eco-friendly albeit cheaper and easier to clean.

You'll also need to decide whether you'd prefer a transparent case to take advantage of your iPhone's design or a sturdy one. As iPhone 15 Pro models are prone to overheating, choosing an overheating-proof case may be a good idea if you play a lot of graphically intensive games on it. If you're the type who is extremely particular, choose a case with raised edges around the screen and camera module for an added layer of security.

Finally, make sure you get a MagSafe-compatible case if you want to take advantage of Apple's wireless recharging feature without removing the case every single time. A MagSafe case will also enable you to hook up accessories to the back of your iPhone, such as magnetic cardholders, external batteries, and car mounts. If you're undecided, you can also have several cases to choose from according to your desires or needs.

How to choose a charger for your iPhone 15 (Plus) or iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are far from the utopia that is fast charging. However, the brand has tried in this department this year, replacing its Lightning port with USB-C on all new iPhones.

However, you'll need to be careful when choosing a USB-C 3.2 cable to take advantage of the transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s offered by the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as some cables only offer this standard for recharging purposes. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are limited to USB 2 speeds.

According to Apple, the iPhone 15 recharges via the USB-PD standard with a power rating of 20W. However, according to rumors that have not been confirmed by Apple, using a more powerful charger, you'll be able to recharge faster with a power of 27 W. So it's best to opt for a USB-PD charger with at least 30 W.

For wireless recharging, you'd be better off with a MagSafe charger as Apple's standard allows recharging at up to 15 W, compared with just 7.5 W for recharging via the Qi standard.

Should I only buy official Apple accessories?

Apple accessories are obviously the most suitable for your iPhone 15, but the Apple brand is notorious for its expensive prices. Fortunately, brands such as Ugreen, Anker, and Spigen offer products that are just as good, and capable of delivering the same experience or even better. Some alternatives, such as Belkin products, are even officially recognized by Apple and sold in its store.

So you'll need to decide whether you're ready to invest in official Apple accessories, Apple-recognized third-party accessories, or alternatives from other brands that are benchmarks on the market.

The best protective cases for your iPhone 15 (Plus) or iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

The most versatile case: Apple FineWoven

If you're simply looking for a good protective case for your iPhone 15 without the hassle, the best choice is the official Apple case. FineWoven is made from 68% recycled materials. It offers good all-round protection, is lightweight, slim, stylish, and arrives in a range of colors.

Apple's new FineWoven case is quite sober and classy. / © Apple

It's important to note, however, that it's still fabric, so this shell takes in stains and other dirt. It may be the most eco-friendly case, but it's not necessarily the one that will last the longest. Its price is also a drawback.

Affiliate offer Apple FineWoven for iPhone 15

Affiliate offer Apple FineWoven for iPhone 15 Plus

Affiliate offer Coque Apple FineWoven pour iPhone 15 Pro

Affiliate offer Apple FineWoven for iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best leather case: Shieldon leather case

This Shieldon leather case is practical as well as chic. / © Shieldon

Do you want to look classy? If so, this Shieldon leather case is just right for you. This wallet case combines genuine leather and TPU plastic to protect your iPhone in style. It's foldable and offers card slots with RFID blocking, adequate protection for your screen, and is available in a range of colors.

Affiliate offer Shieldon for iPhone 15

Affiliate offer Shieldon for iPhone 15 Plus

Affiliate offer Shieldon for iPhone 15 Pro

Affiliate offer Shieldon for iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best transparent case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag MagSafe

Transparent and solid. / © Spigen

With its transparent design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S MagFit case effectively protects your iPhone 15 while letting you enjoy its functional design. This case has the advantage of being MagSafe-compatible, is available in a range of colors to match those of the iPhone, and features a kickstand to hold your iPhone horizontally for easy content consumption.

Affiliate offer Coque Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag MagSafe pour iPhone 15

Affiliate offer Coque Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag MagSafe for iPhone 15 Plus

Affiliate offer Coque Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro

Affiliate offer Coque Spigen Ultra Hybrid Mag MagSafe for iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best rugged case: Otterbox Defender Series XT

If you want real protection, the Otterbox Defender Series XT is the case for you. / © Otterbox

The Otterbox Defender Series XT is a rugged case specially designed for action. It has a polycarbonate inner layer and a synthetic rubber cover. It should withstand 5 times more drops than the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard, offering flawless protection. It's MagSafe-compatible, so you can get the most out of your iPhone 15 Pro without burning your fingers.

Affiliate offer Coque Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 15

Affiliate offer Coque Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 15 Plus

Affiliate offer Coque Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 15 Pro

Affiliate offer Coque Otterbox Defender Series XT for iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best overheating protection: Spigen Cryo Armor

The Spigen Cryo Armor case prevents your hands from burning while playing. / © Spigen

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro are prone to overheating problems due to their new design, which is said to reduce the heat dissipation surface. The Spigen Cryo Armor shell helps to overcome these problems, thanks to its robust design and cooling function. Thanks to a special coating, AirCube patterns and ArticFlow technology, your iPhone will be well ventilated and pleasant to hold at all times when playing games.

Affiliate offer Coque Spigen Cryo Armor pour iPhone 15 Pro Max

The best chargers for your iPhone 15 (Plus) or iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

The best charger: Anker 511

The Anker 511 is compact but powerful. / © Anker

Apple obviously offers an official charger, but for me, the charger that offers the best performance is the Anker 511. It's a 30W GaN charger that can charge your iPhone at maximum power. It has the added advantage of being very compact and supporting the USB-PD standard.

Affiliate offer Anker 511

The best 3-in-1 charger: Belkin BoostCharge Pro

The BoostCharge Pro is the ideal charger to have on your desk. / © Belkin

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro is, in my opinion, one of the best wireless charging stations on the market. As well as charging your iPhone, you can also charge your headphones and smartwatch simultaneously.

Your iPhone 15 can be charged with 15 W via MagSafe. The BoostCharge Pro also features a sleek design, is compatible with cases, and has a charge status indicator.

Affiliate offer Belkin BoostCharge Pro

The best MagSafe external battery: Baseus MagSafe External Battery

Forget battery life shortages with the Baseus MagSafe external battery. / © Baseus

The Baseus MagSafe external battery offers the perfect compromise between compactness, capacity, and recharging power. It has a 6,000 mAh capacity, and charges with a power of 7.5 W wirelessly and 20 W wired. Weighing 190 g, this battery will inevitably weigh down your iPhone, but given its 6,000 mAh capacity, which will enable you to recharge your iPhone several times, this compromise is acceptable.

Affiliate offer Baseus MagSafe External Battery

The best car charger: Baseus 65 W car charger

In the car, your iPhone can charge at full speed. / © Baseus

The Baseus car charger offers a maximum power of 65 W and supports Power Delivery, Quick Charge 3 and 4. It's a fairly compact charger that can charge a second device at the same time with 30 W of power. Thanks to its digital display, you can continuously monitor the voltage to make sure everything's all right.

Affiliate offer Baseus 65 W car charger

Best multi-port charger: Nexode 300 W

One charger to charge all your devices! / © nextpit

The Nexode 300 W we reviewed is the ultimate charger to buy if you only want one charger to charge all your devices. With its four USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it offers enough options to recharge your devices. With the Nexode 300 W, you can charge your iPhone 15 (Pro), your MacBook Pro 16", your iPad Pro, and your Apple Watch or AirPods at the same time.

Affiliate offer Ugreen Nexode 300W

Other accessories to buy for your iPhone 15 (Plus) or iPhone 15 Pro (Max)

The best USB-C 3 cable: UGREEN USB-C to USB-C Cable 140W USB 3.2 PD 3.1

This UGREEN cable will let you make the most of your iPhone 15 Pro's potential. / © Ugreen

UGREEN is known for its quality accessories, and this USB-C 3.1 cable is just the thing for your new iPhone. This cable supports USB 3.2 and USB PD 3.1 standards, as well as offering data rates of up to 10 Gbit/s and fast charging at up to 140 W. With its 1 m length and braided design, it lets you work comfortably while recharging your device.

This cable will enable you to take full advantage of the USB 3 port on your iPhone 15 Pro (Max) because the one that is supplied by default by Apple doesn't do so.

Affiliate offer UGREEN USB-C cable (140W USB 3.2 PD 3.1)

The best USB-C to Lightning adapter: Apple USB-C to Lightning adapter

Apple's USB-C to Lightning adapter is simple and effective. / © Apple

By finally integrating a USB-C port into its new iPhone 15 range, Apple fulfilled the wish of many users, but also created a new problem: what will become of all our Lightning cables or headphones? Fortunately, thanks to a simple Lightning to USB-C adapter, you'll be able to continue using your old accessories with your new iPhone.

I recommend Apple's Lightning to USB-C adapter. It's just an adapter, so there's no need to make a big deal of it, but you'll appreciate its sober, robust design and braided cable.

Affiliate offer Apple USB-C to Lightning cable

The ultimate car mount:

ESR HaloLock is the must-have accessory for your car. / © ESR

The ESR HaloLock is a car holder with MagSafe wireless charger. It can be attached to the air vents or dashboard, allowing you to place your iPhone 15 in any position, which is particularly useful when navigating via GPS. The HaloLock also features a cooling function to keep your smartphone at the right temperature while charging.

Affiliate offer ESR HaloLock

The best smartphone chain: Keteen Necklace for iPhone 15

A necklace to turn your iPhone into a real fashion accessory. / © Keteen

The Keteen chain is a sober, all-purpose model. It's linked to a protective silicone case that you simply slip onto your iPhone 15. The entire thing seems light enough, and you can adjust the length of the cord to your liking. It's definitely the accessory to have if you want to be cool and trendy at the end of the year.

Affiliate offer Case Mate Crossbody

The controller for console-style gaming: Razer Kishi V2

With the Razer Kishi V2, you'll love playing on your iPhone. / © Razr

Are you a gamer at heart and want to play games on your iPhone? The Razr Kishi 2 is a highly effective controller for comfortable iPhone gaming and offers an enjoyable experience. It features numerous controls, is expandable and the brand promises a console-like experience. For cloud gaming or local play, the Kishi 2 is the perfect choice.

Affiliate offer Razer Kishi V2

The cardholder: Apple MagSafe cardholder

Apple keeps your cards safe with its cardholder. / © Apple

We've already recommended a folio case with a cardholder, but if you're not a fan of this kind of case, or if you already have one, the best cardholder is still the one from Apple. It has the advantage of featuring the Locate function, which is activated as soon as it is detached from the iPhone.

Affiliate offer Apple MagSafe Card Holder

That's it for our selection of the best cases and accessories to buy for your iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, or 15 Pro Max. I hope you'll find one of these accessories useful and that it will help you get the most out of your new iPhone. You are welcome to share your accessory ideas in the comments, and I'll be happy to add them to this selection.

To take things a step further, take a look at our selection of the best accessories for the iPad Air or the best accessories for Samsung tablets.