Apple Optimizes iOS 17 Beta Performance with a Revised Version

Following the released of iOS 17 Beta 3 for developers last week, Apple is now rolling out a revised version of the said firmware. If to be based on histories of Apple's software releases, the new update is an indication that the public availability of the beta could be around the corner. Here's what's changed in the revised third beta of iOS 17 .

Since announcing iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, the beta build of the operating system has only been available for developers but not for public testers. Apparently, Apple could be nearing to give a broader number of users a chance to test the iOS 17 after it has shipped the modified beta today. Meaning, we might see it released after a week or two from now.

What's new with iOS 17 Beta 3 revised

When it comes to changes, the revised iOS 17 Beta 3 focuses on optimizing the performance of iPhones. However, it has a few minor tweaks in tow, including two-tone customization in the Standby Mode and Contact Posters. There is also a quick path support added for the German language in keyboard as well as an updated Spotlight that shows the latest albums from artists you follow.

Among several new features of iOS 17 is the NameDrop, which is used to transfer contact details by bringing closer an iPhone with another iPhone. / © nextpit

But the major change noticed by many users to the re-released iOS 17 Beta 3 is the improved stability of the operating system. For instance, animations now work smoother in many areas of iOS. At the same time, there are very rare occasions of stuttering compared to the recent builds. All of these may mean that the iPhone-maker is readying the first beta for the public.

Along with the third beta of iOS 17, Apple also introduced revised versions of iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma or macOS 14. These are shipped through OTA or over-the-air for enrolled developers.

Issue with Apple's Rapid Security Response in iOS 16.5

In a separate update, Apple announced that it has pulled the latest Rapid Security Response software it released to users under the iOS 16.5. Accordingly, this was due to the security patch breaking many websites when browsing on iPhone's Safari. Apple said it is already working on a fix for this and will ship out a new security update.

Those who installed the patch are recommended to uninstall the RSR update and roll back to the previous version. It can be performed by going to Settings > About > Software version on an Apple iPhone and then tapping Remove Security Response.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Activate a new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from Best Buy and have the option for monthly installments. To device database

Do you plan to install the iOS 17 or iPadOS 17 public beta on your Apple iPhone or iPad once these are out? What features are you looking to trying out most? Tell us in the comments.