Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?
Android 15 is among us, and it was not released on Pixel phones, surprisingly. After the stable AOSP release not being accompanied by a Pixel OTA update, Chinese brand Vivo leapfrogged the entire Android ecosystem to be the first to launch a stable Android 15 update. If you are not a proud owner of the pioneer (and niche) Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, check if your phone is scheduled to get Android 15.
Even before Google announced Android 15 reached "platform stability", it was possible to test the development versions on selected phones. Brands such as Honor, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and others announced their own official test programs, indicating which phones should get the update first.
Note: With Google's update for the Pixel phones expected to launch only in October, this list is based on the official policies of the different manufacturers.
As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones will be the first to receive the update. And since the Pixel 9 phones launched before the Android 15 release in 2024, the list of Google phones eligible for the next Android release is bigger this time.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Samsung
Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.
However, Samsung announced at SDC 2024 that the One UI 7 based on Android 15 will only be released to the public in early 2025. But for developers and testers, the Koreans added that One UI 7 beta will be available for public users to test by the end of 2024.
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Xiaomi
With the Chinese giant currently migrating from MIUI to HyperOS, we hope to see Xiaomi further improve its update policy to match (or better) Samsung's, but only time will tell.
For now, we can count on the company's official list of security updates to know which phones are promised the Android 15 upgrade. Additionally, we marked in italics Xiaomi models that are promised the Android 15 update but are not part of the Android Enterprise program.
Xiaomi phones in the Android 15 beta test:
Xiaomi devices promised to be updated to Android 15:
- Poco F5
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco F6
- Poco F6 Pro
- Poco M6 Pro 5G
- Poco X6
- Poco X6 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Pad 6
OnePlus
OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open. We are pretty certain of which OnePlus flagships will receive Android 15, but the same cannot be said about the mid-range Nord models.
OnePlus phones in the Android 15 beta test:
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite / Nord N30
- OnePlus Nord CE4
Sony
With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:
Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
- Sony Xperia 10 VI
- Sony Xperia Pro-I
Asus
The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 8
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Motorola
Why Motorola has announced the full list of its devices that will be updated to Android 15, an outlet has managed to comb from the company's website the possible candidates. This includes several Moto G mid-range models and the recent Motorola foldable smartphones.
- Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Moto G34 (5G)
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2023) in the US / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) in the US / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) in the US/ Razr 50
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the US / Razr 50 Ultra
Nothing
Startup brand Nothing has recently commenced its Android 15 beta program with the update coming as Nothing OS 3.0. It confirmed that all Nothing Phone models will get Android 15, including the CMF Phone 1.
- Nothing Phone (2)
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
- Nothing Phone (1)
- Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 is eligible to get the stable Android 15 update.
Other brands
In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:
Honor
Vivo
Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:
- iQOO 12
- Vivo X100 (Pro)
- Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+
Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Vivo X80, X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
Other brands and devices
This list will be updated once brands announce their update schedules. Did we forget a specific model? Please let us know in the comments!
Article updated in October 2024 with additional models and the first stable release from Vivo.
