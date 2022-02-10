Get the ultimate Amazon streaming box for cheap!

If Alexa could have a home, this would be it! The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the ultimate smart speaker. It can stream 4K content to your TV, supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and also doubles as a virtual assistant hub! Now, in this Valentine's day special deal, the Fire TV Cube streaming box is discounted by 50% on the Amazon Store. Keep on reading this article to find out if this deal is the right one for you!

The Fire TV Cube is discounted by $50 on Amazon.

From an original of $119.99, now you only have to pay $69.99.

The device can stream high-quality content on your TV and also supports Amazon Alexa.

The Amazon Fire TV series is discounted in its entirety for Valentine's Day, so if you are looking to impress your date with some nice Netflix action, then this deal may be ideal for you. While it can be a great gift for your special other, this deal may even be better for the singles that are looking into spending a fun evening by themselves. And why not treat ourselves with an upgrade to our content?

At least for me, Alexa helps alleviate the loneliness that comes with this silly celebration. And oh my, would you look at that! The Fire TV Cube has integrated Alexa support! Now you can treat yourself to the most inclusive Amazon Fire TV experience for only $69.99, which is probably cheaper than paying for a dinner date anyway.

Why buy the Fire TV Cube?

The microphones can be electronically disconnected in order to guarantee your privacy. / © Amazon

The Fire TV Cube is the strongest device of the Fire TV series from Amazon. While the other Fire TV Stick versions may be just as good at certain tasks they lack the future-proof features of the Fire TV Cube. But if you are short on budget you should go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

The Fire TV Cube can support up to 4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Vision, which allows for excellent HDR content reproduction on your TV. On the audio side, you get all the Dolby Atmos goodness, provided you have a Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar. The only issue is that an HDR-compatible HDMI cable is not included, so you may want to buy one.

Taking a look at the inside of the box, Amazon has packed some serious power for what it is meant to be doing. With a Hexa-core CPU of up to 2.2 GHz and a GPU of 800 MHz, the Cube is by far the fastest streaming option in Amazon's Fire TV series. RAM is, unfortunately, the same as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at 2GB but storage is doubled at 16GB.

In addition to the stronger processing power, the Cube offers integrated Amazon Alexa support. Since it includes a speaker, it can double down as a dock for your virtual assistant. With the nine included microphones, it is guaranteed that you will be able to control your TV from any part of the room even without a remote control, even though one is included for when you want to keep the dB's low. We would not want to wake up our special other after a night of binge-watching romance movies after all.

Did you find this deal interesting? Are you buying any tech gifts for Valentine's day? Let me know in the comments!