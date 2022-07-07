Whopping 60% off Amazon deal on the 4th-Gen Echo Dot...YES!

The Echo Dot Smart Speaker is a handy smart speaker that allows you rock out to your favorite tunes. This round speaker is an inexpensive and voice-controlled stereo system for streaming music, and with Alexa, instruction is easy as pie. Remember, the Echo devices offer consistently updated sound quality, and the loudspeakers can be wirelessly networked to form 2.1 systems—all with your voice—and check this out! Amazon is offering a super-saving 60% discount!

TL;DR

The Echo Dot 4th generation Smart speaker with Alexa is 60% off on Amazon.

The original price was $49.99, with the discount, it’ll run you $19.99—ends in 6 days.

Three color options are available.

Not only does it sound great in just about any room, this special deal comes with 3 color options: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. No matter what color you choose, the smart speaker was right at $50, but with the 60% discount applied, it will only lightly tug your wallet at $20—a savings of 30 bucks—but you have about 6 days to seal the deal!

This super discount is already part of Amazon Prime Day, even before the official event that takes place July 12-13. Stay tuned here at NextPit, because every day our team looks for the best discounts for you to enjoy ahead of the two-day event. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Why choose the 4th-Gen Echo Dot?

This super popular smart speaker has a sleek design with terrific sound, whether you're chilling out to Classical or Jazz, or throwing your hair around to some Rock N' Roll. This small smart speaker fits perfectly into nooks and crannies, and is designed to punch out nicely balanced bass, with crisp vocals giving a nice, full sound.

If you have an array of compatible devices such as a smart plug, you can use your voice to handle your lights, adjust (down, please!) the heat and monitor thermostats, among other things. Speaking of voice assistants, you may find this AI feature for Alexa devices fascinating and...creepy?

The Echo dot can be used anywhere in the house, especially in the kitchen! / © Amazon

The Echo Dot allows you to wirelessly stream songs via Bluetooth or from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. On top of that, with multiple layers of privacy controls (the mic off button!) and in-app privacy controls, this little rascal is well designed to protect your data.

